BREAKING: Texas Tech lands five-star SG Elijah Fisher

After much anticipation, Crestwood's (Canada) Elijah Fisher has chosen to head south and play at Texas Tech.

The Class of 2022 shooting guard announced his commitment to the Red Raiders on Wednesday. Fisher chose Texas Tech ultimately over the G-League, Memphis, Louisville, and Missouri. Also held offers from Kentucky, Baylor, and Kansas among others.

He is the first five-star recruit Mark Adams has landed as the head coach at Texas Tech and the first to choose the Red Raiders since Jahmi'us Ramsey in the 2019 class.

At 6-foot-7, Fisher possesses the versatile size and athleticism needed in Adams' defensive system. His game should immediately translate to the collegiate level and, without looking too far ahead, he could potentially follow in Ramsey's footsteps and be the next one-and-done player out of Lubbock.

Fisher was originally in the class of 2023 but decided to reclassify and play for the Red Raiders in the 2022 season. In his last season of high school, Fisher averaged 30 points and 14 rebounds a game at Crestwood Prep College and also played for the U19 Canadian National Team in the U19 World Cup.

From the day Adams took the Texas Tech job, his emphasis was on establishing the Red Raiders' national brand. Fisher's commitment is huge for Texas Tech and will help with future recruiting tremendously.

Not only is he the No. 15 overall player in the country, according to Rivals, but he continues Adams' trend of securing high-quality prospects. He joins Pop Isaacs, Drew Steffe, Lamar Washington, and Jason Jackson as the fifth Rivals150 recruit Adams has landed in his short time as head coach.

On the home front, Fisher's addition gives Texas Techs’ 2022 recruiting class one of the top classes in the nation. Fisher joins Isaacs, Washington, and Robert Jennings.

Fisher's lead recruiter at Texas Tech was assistant coach Sean Sutton and Fisher says nobody in his recruiting process recruited him harder than he did.

Fisher greatly bolsters the 2022 recruiting class and should have it ranked in the top twenty-five nationally. Fisher will arrive in Lubbock in early June.

On why Texas Tech: “I love the community and their style of basketball. They’re a defense-first team. They’re not really worried about offense as much as a defense because they know that they’re going to get theirs.”