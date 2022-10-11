Texas Tech WR Jerand Bradley (pronounced Jerr-On) is one of the handful of young receivers coach Joey McGuire has praised so far this season. Outside of Myles Price, the receiving room is fairly inexperienced with guys having to grow up quick in place of injured players such as Price himself.

Bradley has seen the field in all six games through the season and has racked up 317 yards on 24 receptions with three touchdowns. His biggest performance came last week against Oklahoma State on the road, which was no surprise to him given that QB Behren Morton was slinging it for the Red Raiders.

"Me and Behren have gained a connection since last year, our freshman year," Bradley said. "We came in together. We're always working together. He's always going to put the ball where it needs to be so I just trust him. I tell him to throw it up and I'll go get it."

Bradley said Morton was heavy on his recruitment to Texas Tech actually. Morton was already committed to the Red Raiders whenever Bradley started to get calls from coaches and grew an interest in Texas Tech.

Morton would text and call Bradley to try and grow a relationship with him. Bradley said the two attended the same high school camp on year and have since been roommates together their first year on campus in Lubbock. Bradley mentioned he knows the two being redshirt freshmen together means the future is bright for when both are put into the spotlight and could potentially be the dynamic duo in a couple of years.

"It means a lot honestly because we came in together so it's going to be our show," Bradley said. "That's our goal. That's what we've talked about since we got here and before we even came. That's really just the goal is to have us change the culture really."