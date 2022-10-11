Bradley talks about his connection with Morton and love for Halloween
Bradley, Morton have high expectations for future seasons
Texas Tech WR Jerand Bradley (pronounced Jerr-On) is one of the handful of young receivers coach Joey McGuire has praised so far this season. Outside of Myles Price, the receiving room is fairly inexperienced with guys having to grow up quick in place of injured players such as Price himself.
Bradley has seen the field in all six games through the season and has racked up 317 yards on 24 receptions with three touchdowns. His biggest performance came last week against Oklahoma State on the road, which was no surprise to him given that QB Behren Morton was slinging it for the Red Raiders.
"Me and Behren have gained a connection since last year, our freshman year," Bradley said. "We came in together. We're always working together. He's always going to put the ball where it needs to be so I just trust him. I tell him to throw it up and I'll go get it."
Bradley said Morton was heavy on his recruitment to Texas Tech actually. Morton was already committed to the Red Raiders whenever Bradley started to get calls from coaches and grew an interest in Texas Tech.
Morton would text and call Bradley to try and grow a relationship with him. Bradley said the two attended the same high school camp on year and have since been roommates together their first year on campus in Lubbock. Bradley mentioned he knows the two being redshirt freshmen together means the future is bright for when both are put into the spotlight and could potentially be the dynamic duo in a couple of years.
"It means a lot honestly because we came in together so it's going to be our show," Bradley said. "That's our goal. That's what we've talked about since we got here and before we even came. That's really just the goal is to have us change the culture really."
Jerand "quiet killer" Bradley and his love for Halloween
Inside the Sports Performance Center indoor practice field is where Bradley was standing fielding questions from the media in the north end zone. Standing next to the DeSoto High School alumnus, specifically on his left side, one can spot two striking portraits of a couple of legendary fictional characters that brought (and still bring) fear to the world.
Right there on Bradley's left calf on the side is Jason Voorhees and Michael Myers from the classic franchises Friday the 13th and Halloween, respectively. In between the two portraits are the words "Fear None."
"My birthday was (October 10). I love Halloween like the theme - it's just my favorite time of the year," Bradley said. "Then you got Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas so it's the best holidays."
Bradley said his favorite Halloween characters are in fact, by no surprise, Jason and Michael Myers. He'll be strapped into a seat at a theater here soon to watch the final installment of the rebooted Halloween series, Halloween Ends.
His brothers would scare him as a young child, Bradley said, and at first he wasn't into horror movies. Now, he sees himself as a Jason or Michael type - but without the slasher and gore vibes.
"I feel like it's weird – but these are like big guys and quiet," Bradley said while gesturing to his tattoos, "and I feel like I'm like that. Like a quiet killer on the field."
Who are the two scariest guys on the team? "Probably Krishon (Merriweather) or Tyree (Wilson)," Bradley said laughing.
The Frisco native said he's been thinking about buying a Jason hockey mask for Halloween, but he isn't really one to dress up. But, expect him to be getting candy though.
When it comes to his candy choices Sour Patch Kids are at the top of his list along with sour-sweet two-sided gummy worms. He enjoys sour candy but he'll throw back a couple of cookies 'n cream Hershey bar.
When it comes to candy corn he is quite in the middle. He said he won't go out and seek it, but he understands why it fits in the season based off of the color and fall vibes.
So, next time you see Bradley make sure to hand him some Sour Patch Kids or send a silent wave his way at the next horror movie release.