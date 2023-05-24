One of the earlier commits of the 2024 class was Odessa wide receiver Ivan Carreon.

Carreon is coming off a massive junior season where he totaled 51 receptions for 1,168 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns. He also added 81 rushing yards on his way to being named 1st Team All-District wide receiver.

Despite the accolades, Carreon does not hold many offers to his name, likely due to his solid commitment to the Red Raiders. Carreon's official visit to Lubbock is set for June 9th-11th, and he does not have any plans to visit other programs.

The 6-foot-6, 205 pound playmaker is also a standout for Odessa's track and field team. This spring he set personal records in the 110 meter hurdles (14.15 seconds) and 300 meter hurdles (39.43 seconds), while also competing in the 4x200 relay, the 4x400 relay and the High Jump.

Today, we take a look at what Carreon brings to the field and how he can fit into Zach Kittley's offense at Texas Tech using GIF's.