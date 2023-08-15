Big strides taken by Tech tight ends ahead of 2023 season
Texas Tech’s playmakers accumulated 3,926 receiving yards in 2022. This number was spread around to various receivers, running backs, tight ends and even quarterbacks. Of those 3,926 yards, the tight ends were responsible for 7.43 percent (293), across the triple set of Baylor Cupp, Mason Tharp and Henry Teeter. Those three also shared five of Tech’s 26 total receiving touchdowns for the season.
Though these numbers may seem lackluster to most, with many questioning the true impact of the tight end for the Red Raiders in 2022, it is important to remember context. Injuries derailed the offensive line. When not asked to run routes, the tight ends were often found helping in pass blocking. Injuries ailed the quarterback room even worse, and it was seemingly on a week-to-week basis who was going to be the signal caller for Tech. Chemistry is important, especially when it comes to QBs and who they are throwing the ball to. Tight ends coach Josh Cochran is confident in his group’s ability to make an impact.
“It’s kind of funny, you know, a lot of people view production as just catches and that’s not the case at all,” Cochran said after Tech’s practice Wednesday. “Seeing what our guys do, I would put them with some of the best offensive linemen in the country. I mean, what they’re doing to defensive ends has been really impressive. The quarterbacks are smart, they’re not going to throw to a covered guy. So if they’re not open, we’re not going to throw to them. It has nothing to do with trying to get them the ball… Some weeks we want to go a little more 11 (personnel), some weeks more 12 (personnel). It really just depends on the defense and depends on what the defense is giving us.”
Now heading into year two in Zach Kittley’s offense, there are a lot of expectations surrounding the entire unit to take a significant leap upward. The offensive line has been revamped and starting quarterback Tyler Shough is fully healthy and ready to go, both factors should benefit the tight end group. Though these areas are key to the tight ends seeing success, work is also being put in on their end, as well. Cupp and Tharp, the two most viable pass-catching targets in the room, gained muscle in the offseason, now weighing in at 260 and 270, respectively. At 6’6 and 6’9, the measurables are all there, and the mental side is setting in, also.
“They’ve really become students of the game, as well,” Cochran said. “They’re watching film all the time. I go by the meeting room, they’re sitting there watching film. So it’s been kind of fun to watch this. Their transformation, as just a young football player to someone who has a pro mindset in college.”
Teeter is still present, the hardened veteran of the group who serves as a key leader on the team. Behind those three however, is a widely unknown prospect in Jayden York. The junior and Austin native, York got plenty of run in 2022 as a special teamer. Mainly used as a blocker when he did see the field as a tight end, York knows what he is capable of on the field.
“I know how to get open,” York said. “I feel like I run good routes. I know how to get up and I’m very physical. I’m very physical in the run game. And my IQ is getting a lot higher, (coach) Cochran is getting my IQ a lot higher.”
York’s position coach was also quick to lend him praise. “For being the most undersized, he probably has the most just violent mindset,” Cochran said. “He loves being a physical guy. He’s a technician, and then as well as speed. He hit over 21 miles per hour this summer on our Catapult System. He’s not as big but he is a strong physical dude that can run, and again, he loves football.”
It has been a critical summer for the Red Raiders and that has been seen throughout fall camp. There is a sense of urgency and that has carried over into the tight end group. Cochran is hoping that his group will be able to reap the benefits of their hard work in 2023.
“I’d say strength and speed (is the biggest improvement),” Cochran said. “It’s been in my room and then as a team, our strength staff did a phenomenal job this summer. One of the best summer offseasons I’ve seen in my life in regards to people getting bigger, stronger, faster. In my room and then the team overall. This team is unlike any other I’ve been around. They love, love being around each other. So it’s a true team, family atmosphere, so it’s been a lot of fun.”
