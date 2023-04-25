Austin (TX) Crockett athlete Cameron Dickey came into the most recent weekend without any Division 1 offers, but following a couple visits (and a tremendous area track meet), he now holds his first two scholarship opportunities.

First, it was Lamar that offered Dickey at their Junior Day. Then, following a Monday trip to Lubbock, Texas Tech put their name in the race.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Dickey on his drive back to Austin for his thoughts on the offer and to find out more about his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Dickey is being recruited to Texas Tech as a running back, but he primarily plays quarterback and safety in high school.

... As a junior Dickey put up 1221 passing yards, 1832 rushing yards, 160 punt return yards, 121 interception return yards, 80 tackles and 2 blocked punts. In total he accounted for 45 touchdowns. All stats per MaxPreps.com

... Following his junior season he was named the All-District 12-5A Offensive MVP and First Team Safety. He was also named the THSCA AAAAA Super Elite Utility Player of the Year.

... At a recent Area Track Meet, Dickey stood out with a 100 meter time of 10.75 seconds and a Long Jump of 21 feet, 1 and 1/4 inches. He also competed in the 4x100 meter relay and the 4x200 meter relay.

Unofficial visit at Texas Tech: "We were greeted at the front door and then introduced to everyone at the front desk. I then was introduced to coach (James) Blanchard and coach (Brian) Nance. They then showed me the football facilities which were unbelievable and then they introduced me to coach (Kenny) Perry and I had a great conversation with him. We then went out for lunch at Torchy's and after we got done eating they offered me the scholarship. I was then showed the campus, the academic center, the Cash (Family Sports Nutrition Center), and the freshman housing. It was all unreal."

Favorite part of the visit: "My favorite part was seeing how the new facility is going to look, I couldn’t believe the current facility so I can’t imagine what it’s gonna be like. The thing that stood out to me was the bond and care factor the coaches had with the players. It was amazing to learn about that."