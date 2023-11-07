After an offseason full of turnover and change, the newest chapter in Texas Tech basketball can finally be written when the Red Raiders take the court Wednesday against Texas A&M-Commerce. Under the guidance of newly-christened head coach Grant McCasland, the Tech faithful can expect a similar brand of basketball that brought the program to glory, with a new flair that the team hopes will catapult them into the next tier of college hoops. McCasland made his way back to Lubbock following a successful six-year stay down in Denton leading the University of North Texas. At the helm of the Mean Green operation, McCasland led North Texas to a victory in the 2023 NIT Championship bout over UAB. During his tenure in Denton, McCasland also took UNT to the NCAA Tournament in 2021, which saw an upset win over No. 4 seed Purdue. McCasland, a master’s graduate of Tech, is proud of his West Texas coaching roots. His coaching career began under James Dickey as Director of Operations at Tech before becoming a national championship winning head coach at Midland College. McCasland returns to the Big 12 where he was last an assistant head coach at his alma mater, Baylor. A mantra many are familiar with in Lubbock, McCasland’s teams at North Texas were known for a suffocating brand of defense, holding the opposition to just 55 points/game. The 2023-24 Red Raiders made their unofficial debut in an exhibition against Texas A&M Oct. 29, an 89-84 win over the Aggies.



Chance McMillian (Steven Leija)

A peek at the roster With the coaching change, several faces from last season’s team made their exodus, but the current staff have brought in athletes they believe can succeed. Leading the way for Tech this season is a fan-favorite returner from a year ago, sophomore guard Pop Isaacs. A Las Vegas native, Isaacs dazzled the crowds of United Supermarkets Arena with his three-point shooting and the Big 12 took notice, as Isaacs was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team. Isaacs was instrumental in the recruitment of players in the transfer portal to come to Lubbock. Along with Isaacs, two other sophomores returned to the team in guard Lamar Washington and forward Robert Jennings. Washington brings with him slashing prowess while Jennings looks to be a key contributor down low for the Red Raiders. McCasland went to work in the transfer portal, where he snagged five veteran players who have all competed in the NCAA Tournament. His first commitment came from Nevada transfer guard Darrion Williams, who has been praised for his versatility and floor awareness. Williams was the Mountain West Freshman of the Year a season ago, stemming from a campaign that saw him finish with a 3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio. Chance McMillian looks to provide a boost on the offensive side of the floor, joining Tech following three seasons at Grand Canyon. On the biggest stage, McMillian scored 16 points with four rebounds and four assists in an opening round loss to Gonzaga last season. A sniper from beyond the arc, McMillian boasts a near-40 percent career shooting percentage from three. Filling out size down low is 7-footer Warren Washington. After stints at Oregon State, Nevada and most recently Arizona State, Washington has found a home in West Texas for his final season of collegiate eligibility. A long rim protector and rebounder, Washington is the tallest player on the team and has 111 career blocks. Washington will be accompanied in Lubbock by a teammate from Arizona State, Devan Cambridge, who joined the team in July. A 6-foot-6 forward, Cambridge is gifted athletically and plays a lot bigger than his frame would suggest. A fifth-year senior, Cambridge enjoyed a quick stay in Tempe after a three-year residency at Auburn under Bruce Pearl. Rounding out the transfers is a Big 12 opponent turned friend in former West Virginia guard, Joe Toussaint. An experienced guard, Toussaint brings ball-handling know-how to Lubbock, which is also where he scored his career high of 22 points against Tech a season ago. Toussaint is expected to play a pivotal role in distribution and defense. D’Maurian Williams and Kerwin Walton return from last year’s team, as does KyeRon Lindsay. Freshmen Drew Steffe and Eemeli Yalaho were brought in as class of 2023 recruits. Steffe is a sharpshooter from deep, while Yalaho is a 6-foot-8 forward who hails originally from Finland. Jack Francis, a walk-on who worked his way up from the practice squad, rounds out the roster.



McCasland, along with General Manager Kellen Buffington (left), assistant coaches Dave Smart (middle) and Luke Barnwell (right) (Steven Leija)