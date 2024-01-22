The Next Level Athlete Texas Top 100 Showcase took place last weekend at Richardson Berkner High School, where several prospects came to compete including one of the early top 2027's in the country, Denton (TX) Guyer athlete Zane Rowe.

The 6-foot-5, 225 pound Rowe could grow into many positions at the college level but right now is mostly being recruited to play tight end by Texas Tech.

RedRaiderSports was on hand at the NLA Showcase and caught up with Rowe for the latest in his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Rowe picked up his Texas Tech offer back on May 9th, 2023

... Other programs to have offered include Georgia, Nebraska, Oregon, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M and more

... As a freshman Rowe put up 23 tackles, 2 tackles-for-loss and 2 sacks per his MaxPreps profile

... Rowe was named to the 2023 MaxPreps Freshman All American Team for his efforts

... Rowe also plays baseball and basketball for Denton Guyer

NLA camp goals: "Really just show that I can play both sides of the ball and really show my tight end side of the ball because that gets neglected sometimes."

Visit to Texas Tech: "It felt great because I earned the offer at the camp, then come back and everybody knows you still so it feels good to come back after you have the offer.

I was out there for the Kansas State game. (The facilities) are going to be great. Especially my senior year is going to be great out there because they're building a lot of good stuff. The Red Raider environment was great, I love the energy."