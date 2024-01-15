2027 OL Jordan Carraway picks up first offer from TTU
The Next Level Athlete Texas Top 100 Showcase took place this past Sunday at Richardson Berkner high school, where several regional prospects came to compete.
One of the younger recruits in attendance was 2027 Forney (TX) HS offensive lineman Jordan Carraway.
Despite just finishing his freshman year, Carraway recently picked up his first two FBS offers from Texas Tech and North Texas.
RedRaiderSports was on hand at the NLA Showcase and we caught up with Carraway for more.
What you need to know...
... Carraway announced his first two offers - from Texas Tech and North Texas - on January 6th, 2024
... Carraway was invited to and participated in the FBU Freshman All-American Bowl in late December 2023
... Texas Tech signed DT Jaylon Hutchings out of Forney high school in the 2018 class
Goals at NLA camp: "Just to see where I'm at with 2027's and above."
Earning his first offers as a freshman: "Just staying humble. It's not really much, just staying humble."
Learning about his Texas Tech offer: "Actually I was working out and my dad called me. It wasn't going through because I was working out. After the workout he called me and told me I got my first offer from Texas Tech."
Connection with the coaches: "Yeah, coach Juice (Johnson). He's just like a funny guy, an outgoing guy."
Visit to Tech: Carraway was able to visit Tech during Joey McGuire first season, as he was in the Jones for the Red Raiders' November 2022 win over Kansas. Now that he holds an offer, look for him to return this off-season.
"Probably in the spring, summer."
Offer from North Texas: "I was happy because it was the same day (as the Tech offer)."
Other upcoming visits: "TCU, this January 26th I believe."
Working on this off-season: "Getting faster and stronger."