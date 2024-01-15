The Next Level Athlete Texas Top 100 Showcase took place this past Sunday at Richardson Berkner high school, where several regional prospects came to compete.

One of the younger recruits in attendance was 2027 Forney (TX) HS offensive lineman Jordan Carraway.

Despite just finishing his freshman year, Carraway recently picked up his first two FBS offers from Texas Tech and North Texas.

RedRaiderSports was on hand at the NLA Showcase and we caught up with Carraway for more.

What you need to know...

... Carraway announced his first two offers - from Texas Tech and North Texas - on January 6th, 2024

... Carraway was invited to and participated in the FBU Freshman All-American Bowl in late December 2023

... Texas Tech signed DT Jaylon Hutchings out of Forney high school in the 2018 class

Goals at NLA camp: "Just to see where I'm at with 2027's and above."

Earning his first offers as a freshman: "Just staying humble. It's not really much, just staying humble."

Learning about his Texas Tech offer: "Actually I was working out and my dad called me. It wasn't going through because I was working out. After the workout he called me and told me I got my first offer from Texas Tech."