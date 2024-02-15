2026 wing Isaiah Ward has strong connections with Texas Tech's staff
The Texas Tech basketball staff hosted three top prospects on unofficial visits for the Red Raiders' 79-50 thrashing of Kansas on Big Monday.
The only sophomore of the group, San Antonio (TX) Brennan wing Isaiah Ward already held an offer from Texas Tech which he picked up in early September 2023. Ward was joined on this trip by his high school teammate and top 2025 prospect Kingston Flemings.
RedRaiderSports caught up with Ward to recap his time on campus + more.
What you need to know...
... Along with Texas Tech, Ward also holds early offers from Mississippi State, New Mexico State, Texas State and UTSA among others.
... Through 31 games this season Ward is averaging 14.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He's shooting 59% from the field, 32% from 3-point range and 61% from the free throw line. Stats per MaxPreps.com
... While unranked on Rivals, Ward is rated as a high four-star prospect and top 40 recruit nationally in the 2026 class on other recruiting services
Texas Tech visit: "I think it was overall just a great experience. I mean everybody was super welcoming, I met basically the whole staff when I was there. Had a really good talk with coach (Grant) McCasland and Buff (Kellen Buffington) and also the strength and conditioning coach there. We talked about kinda what they believe in and how they do things at Tech. It was pretty cool to watch."
Relationship with head coach Grant McCasland: "Our relationship is real good. He's a great guy to talk to and he always has high energy and I love that about him. He just always puts a smile on his face and he's always gonna be real with you. Those are two things I really love about him."
Connection with GM Kellen Buffington: "Me and Buff we've had a relationship for a while. I really trust him and I trust what he says, and I trust that he wouldn't steer me in the wrong direction. We've been pretty close ever since probably like 7th grade, so I know I can really trust him."
Takeaways from win vs Kansas: "Oh yeah, me and King (Kingston Flemings), we were talking about it and the whole crowd was standing up the entire game. So that made us have to stand up the entire game. I've never been to a college game where that happened. It was so loud in there. D5 (Darrion Williams) was going crazy though, 30 points, 12-for-12. That was like one of the craziest games I've ever seen."
Other schools recruiting him heavily: "Some people that have been contacting me would probably be SMU, Colorado has come to some practices, LSU has come to some games, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State. Some people that have offered me...the latest one is Tech. That's the latest one."
What they have to do at Brennan to achieve their goals this year: "Just stay locked in. I think we're gonna play Del Rio in the first round of the playoffs and go down there to the valley. Treating it as no less of a competition. We gotta go down there and do what we have to do to win."
What he brings to the floor: "I'm really an all-around player and I try to stand on that, make that who I am. I'm always gonna guard, defend. I love defending, it's kind of what I do. I'm always gonna run the floor and make the right basketball play as well."
Plans to return for a visit at Tech? "I for sure will look into doing that in the future. I don't really have a set date or timeline but that's something I for sure wanna do."