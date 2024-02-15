The Texas Tech basketball staff hosted three top prospects on unofficial visits for the Red Raiders' 79-50 thrashing of Kansas on Big Monday.

The only sophomore of the group, San Antonio (TX) Brennan wing Isaiah Ward already held an offer from Texas Tech which he picked up in early September 2023. Ward was joined on this trip by his high school teammate and top 2025 prospect Kingston Flemings.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Ward to recap his time on campus + more.

What you need to know...

... Along with Texas Tech, Ward also holds early offers from Mississippi State, New Mexico State, Texas State and UTSA among others.

... Through 31 games this season Ward is averaging 14.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He's shooting 59% from the field, 32% from 3-point range and 61% from the free throw line. Stats per MaxPreps.com

... While unranked on Rivals, Ward is rated as a high four-star prospect and top 40 recruit nationally in the 2026 class on other recruiting services

Texas Tech visit: "I think it was overall just a great experience. I mean everybody was super welcoming, I met basically the whole staff when I was there. Had a really good talk with coach (Grant) McCasland and Buff (Kellen Buffington) and also the strength and conditioning coach there. We talked about kinda what they believe in and how they do things at Tech. It was pretty cool to watch."

Relationship with head coach Grant McCasland: "Our relationship is real good. He's a great guy to talk to and he always has high energy and I love that about him. He just always puts a smile on his face and he's always gonna be real with you. Those are two things I really love about him."

Connection with GM Kellen Buffington: "Me and Buff we've had a relationship for a while. I really trust him and I trust what he says, and I trust that he wouldn't steer me in the wrong direction. We've been pretty close ever since probably like 7th grade, so I know I can really trust him."