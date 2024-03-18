2026 San Marcos WR Henry Harris picks up offer from Red Raiders
San Marcos (TX) High School 2026 wide receiver Henry Harris recently participated at the Under Armour Dallas camp last weekend. The Texas Tech Red Raiders offered him on January 19.
RedRaiderSports spoke with him to get the latest on his recruitment and thoughts on the Red Raiders.
What you need to know:
... He has offers from Texas State, California, UTSA, and Baylor.
... He attended the Texas Longhorns Junior Day on January 20.
... He was in Norman last weekend (March 9) for the Oklahoma Sooners Future Freaks recruiting event.
Under Armour Camp: "The Under Armor Camp was a good experience. I had the chance to compete against people from other areas who had just as much talent."
Last season: "Last season was a roller coaster-type season with many ups and downs, but that's what comes with it. Now, I'm just getting focused and ready for this upcoming season."
The recruiting process: "It's been a good recruiting process so far. I'm glad that I'm getting some opportunities to showcase my talent."
Receiving offer from Texas Tech: "It was a good experience getting an offer from a high-profile school like them."
Connection with the Texas Tech coaches: "My connection with the staff is good. I mainly communicate with coach Zach Kittley the most."
Scheduled visits or camps: "So far, the only camps I have set up right now are Houston, SMU, and TCU. But I do plan to visit Texas Tech this off-season."
Other schools in the mix: "I'm not communicating with any other schools at the moment."
Thoughts on the Texas Tech football program: "I think Texas Tech is a good high-level powerhouse school!"
Plans to name a top five/school list: "Yeah, I plan to name a top five once it's that time to make a decision."
Where is Texas Tech on his list? "Texas Tech is in that top three."
The off-season: "The off-season is going well. The weight room and conditioning are also going well. Everything they have us doing is good."
