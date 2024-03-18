San Marcos (TX) High School 2026 wide receiver Henry Harris recently participated at the Under Armour Dallas camp last weekend. The Texas Tech Red Raiders offered him on January 19.

RedRaiderSports spoke with him to get the latest on his recruitment and thoughts on the Red Raiders.

What you need to know:

... He has offers from Texas State, California, UTSA, and Baylor.

... He attended the Texas Longhorns Junior Day on January 20.

... He was in Norman last weekend (March 9) for the Oklahoma Sooners Future Freaks recruiting event.

Under Armour Camp: "The Under Armor Camp was a good experience. I had the chance to compete against people from other areas who had just as much talent."

Last season: "Last season was a roller coaster-type season with many ups and downs, but that's what comes with it. Now, I'm just getting focused and ready for this upcoming season."

The recruiting process: "It's been a good recruiting process so far. I'm glad that I'm getting some opportunities to showcase my talent."

Receiving offer from Texas Tech: "It was a good experience getting an offer from a high-profile school like them."