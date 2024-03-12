The atmosphere was rocking, the fans are very deep into their school spirit and the starting 5 introductions. But mainly the student section, they play a very big part and it didn't go unnoticed. Not one bit."

"It was a great time down there. The campus is amazing and especially the basketball facility, all the logos and lights were great. My favorite part had to be the practice gym.

On Thursday he was named the 4A Region II District 9 Defensive Player of the Year . On Friday he picked up his first scholarship offer, from South Carolina State. And on Saturday McGilveary made the trip out to West Texas and was in attendance for Texas Tech's 78-68 win over Baylor.

McGilveary's recruitment, like many other Red Raider targets, is led by General Manager Kellen Buffington.

"Coach Buff was my tour guide and he walked me around the facility. I also got to meet coach Matt (Braeuer) he's a very good guy and I met Grant McCasland the head coach after the game in the locker room which was great.

While McGilveary only visited with Grant McCasland for a brief time following the game, the 6-foot-1 point guard liked what he saw from McCasland's program and what he's building in Lubbock.

"Its great, I wouldn’t say I spent the most time with him, but watching him coach was very good and I see what they have going on for their program, and I would love to be a part of it. Their play style would fit me great and I believe I have what it takes to be a part of it."

Being an in-state program is big for McGilveary, who has a lot of interest in potentially being a Red Raider early on.

"Yessir, Texas Tech would be a lovely decision for me to come play at because it’s not too far from home, the city seems behind the team, and I just love how coach Grant guides his team to win the game."

For now McGilveary doesn't have any other upcoming visits, but expect that to change in the near future now that he has his first offer.

"No other schools have reached out nor anything is planned for me to come visit."