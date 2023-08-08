As Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland and staff continue to scout and evaluate new recruits, a prospect out of The Bayou City is the latest to earn his offer from the Red Raiders.

2025 Houston (TX) St. Johns forward Sebastian Williams-Adams announced his offer from Texas Tech on Monday night, his 11th overall offer.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Williams-Adams for his thoughts on the offer and overall recruitment to date.

What you need to know...

... Per his MaxPreps page, Williams-Adams averaged 20.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game as a sophomore. Following the season he earned All-SPC honors.

... Williams-Adams is currently ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 52 overall player in his class per Rivals.

How the offer from Tech came together: "At the beginning of the June 15th (contact period for underclassmen), coach (Luke) Barnwell reached out and then from there on out we kept a good relationship until I got the call from coach (Grant) McCasland, and he informed me I had an offer."