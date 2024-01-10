Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

2025 and beyond West Texas recruits to keep an eye on

2026 RB Ryan Estrada already holds several offers
2026 RB Ryan Estrada already holds several offers
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan

The 2024 high school recruiting cycle has come and gone, with Texas Tech adding several players from West Texas.

Guys such as Lubbock-Cooper's Holton Hendrix, Shallowater's Kasen Long, Hawley's Chandlin Myers and Albany's Adam Hill all elected to stay in the 806 and represent their hometowns by playing for Texas Tech.

Looking ahead to the future, who are some recruits that college football fans should keep an eye on? We take a look at a few West Texas standouts coming up in the next few cycles.

Advertisement

Texas Tech involved? Gentry is committed to Texas Tech

Other schools? To date, no other schools have offered Gentry

2023 stats: 74 receptions, 1528 receiving yards, 15 receiving touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? Stone is committed to Texas Tech

Other schools? At the time of his commitment Stone also held offers from Arizona, Baylor and Texas State

2023 stats: 94 receptions, 1658 receiving yards, 23 receiving touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech was Gant's second offer back on June 8th, 2023. He earned the offer after standing out at a Red Raider summer camp.

Other schools? Other schools to have offered include Georgia Tech, Houston and UTSA among others

2023 stats: 55 tackles, 4 tackles-for-loss, 1 interception

Texas Tech involved? Anderson is committed to Texas Tech

Other schools? To date, no other schools have offered Anderson

2023 stats: 39 receptions, 691 receiving yards, 11 receiving touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech was Bray's first offer back on February 14th, 2023

Other schools? Other schools to have offered include Iowa, North Texas and UTSA

2023 stats: 154 carries, 1359 rushing yards, 22 rushing touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech was Fuller's second offer back on May 30th, 2023

Other schools? Other schools to have offered include UTSA, Houston, Baylor, Vanderbilt and UTEP

2023 stats: 57 carries, 713 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech offered Ross back on November 27th, 2021. The Red Raiders were his first offer

Other schools? Other schools to have offered include North Texas, Texas State and UTSA

2023 stats: 149 carries, 1564 rushing yards, 22 rushing touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? Tillman is committed to Texas Tech

Other schools? Tillman chose Texas Tech over offers from Stephen F. Austin and Texas State

2023 stats: 15 tackles, 3 interceptions, 3 receiving touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech was Lewis' first offer back on January 13th, 2023

Other schools? Lewis has also been offered by Texas State

2023 stats: 866 passing yards, 8 passing touchdowns, 830 rushing yards, 9 rushing touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech offered Estrada back on May 5th, 2023. The Red Raiders were his fourth offer.

Other schools? Other schools to have offered include UTSA, SMU, Baylor and UTEP

2023 stats: 84 carries, 809 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech offered Morales back on November 16th, 2023. The Red Raiders were his second offer. Morales plans to visit for Texas Tech's Junior Day this weekend.

Other schools? Other schools to have offered include Nebraska and UTEP

2023 stats: 34 tackles, 1 tackle-for-loss, 1 forced fumble

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech offered Davis back on February 14th, 2023. The Red Raiders were his first offer.

Other schools? Other schools to have offered include Iowa, Baylor and North Texas

2023 stats: 85 tackles, 16 tackles-for-loss, 6 sacks

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech offered Campbell back on March 23, 2022. The Red Raiders were his first offer

Other schools? Texas State has also offered Campbell

2023 stats: 84 receptions, 1411 receiving yards, 17 touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech offered Cramer on September 12th, 2023. The Red Raiders were Cramer's third offer.

Other schools? Other schools to have offered are Baylor and Houston

2023 stats: 699 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns, 757 receiving yards, 6 receiving touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech offered Henry on January 16th, 2023. The Red Raiders were his first offer.

Other schools? Henry does not currently hold any other offers, but he visited for a North Texas game.

2023 stats: 595 rushing yards, 8 rushing touchdowns, 149 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech offered Ross on March 21st, 2022. The Red Raiders were his first offer.

Other schools? Other schools to have offered include UTSA and North Texas

2023 stats: 526 rushing yards, 6 rushing touchdowns, 628 receiving yards, 6 receiving touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? Patton has visited for multiple Texas Tech games and recruiting events

Other schools? Patton does not hold any offers to date, but he has also taken gameday visits to Arkansas, Houston and TCU among others

2023 stats: 9/12 field goals, 65/65 extra points

Texas Tech involved? Smith has been invited to Tech games and camped with the Red Raiders over the summer

Other schools? Smith has camped with or visited TCU, Baylor and Oklahoma among others

2023 stats: N/A

Texas Tech involved? Epps-Keller has visited for multiple Texas Tech games. He's the younger brother of Texas Tech cornerback Miles Thompson.

Other schools? Epps-Keller has yet to pick up any offers but he's taken a visit to Northern Illinois

2023 stats: 1 interception, 8 pass breakups

Texas Tech involved? Bradford has visited for multiple Texas Tech games

Other schools? Bradford visited TCU for their 2023 spring game

2023 stats: 60 receptions, 900 receiving yards, 12 receiving touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? No Texas Tech staffers follow Stanzione on social media

Other schools? Stanzione has not announced any offers to date, but he was invited to camps at ENMU and West Texas A&M this past summer

2023 stats: 108 tackles, 8 tackles-for-loss, 3.5 sacks

Texas Tech involved? No Texas Tech staffers follow Stanzione on social media

Other schools? Fulton has not announced any offers to date

2023 stats: 619 passing yards, 8 passing touchdowns, 831 rushing yards, 9 rushing touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? Vaea is followed on Twitter by Texas Tech coaches Zarnell Fitch, Brian Nance and Cole Maxwell. He camped with the Red Raiders over the summer.

Other schools? Vaea has camped with or taken visits to TCU, ENMU, West Texas A&M and North Texas among others.

2023 stats: 90 tackles, 8 sacks

Texas Tech involved? Austin visited for Texas Techs's game vs Kansas State this past season. He also camped with the Red Raiders over the summer.

Other schools? Austin has taken visits to North Texas and West Texas A&M among others

2023 stats: 526 rushing yards, 248 receiving yards, 9 touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? Dever was invited to Texas Tech's home game vs TCU. He's followed on Twitter by Texas Tech wide receivers coach Justin Johnson.

Other schools? Dever has not announced any offers to date

2023 stats: Dever was named 2023 All-District 2-5A 1st team wide receiver

Texas Tech involved? No Texas Tech staffers follow Shaw on Twitter

Other schools? Shaw has not yet announced any offers

2023 stats: Shaw was named 2023 All-District 2-5A 1st team guard

Texas Tech involved? Arrington has visited Texas Tech for multiple games. He also camped with the Red Raiders this past summer

Other schools? Arrington has camped with ACU and Louisiana Tech

2023 stats: 37/85 (43.5%), 638 passing yards, 9 passing touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? Lujan has been invited to multiple Texas Tech games in the past couple years. He's followed on Twitter by Texas Tech coaches Justin Johnson and Jake Pittman

Other schools? Lujan has been invited to games or recruiting events at ACU, West Texas A&M, ENMU and North Texas among others

2023 stats: 284/434 (65.4%), 4211 passing yards, 61 passing touchdowns, 1016 rushing yards, 21 rushing touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? Carver has been invited to multiple Texas Tech games over the past couple years. He's followed on Twitter by Texas Tech coaches Stephen Hamby and Brian Nance

Other schools? Carver has taken gameday visits to Rice, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and UTSA among others

2023 stats: Carver was named 2023 All-District 4-3A 1st team offensive line

Texas Tech involved? Martinez visited for Texas Tech's win over TCU this season

Other schools? Martinez has been invited to games at West Texas A&M and North Texas among others

2023 stats: Martinez was named 2023 All-District 4-3A Offensive MVP

Texas Tech involved? No Texas Tech staffers follow Barrera on social media

Other schools? Barrera has not announced any offers or visits

2023 stats: Barrera was named 2023 All-District 4-3A Defensive Newcomer of the Year

Texas Tech involved? Braden visited for Texas Tech's win over Tarleton State in mid-September. He's followed on Twitter by Texas Tech coaches James Blanchard and Justin Johnson among others.

Other schools? Braden visited Oklahoma State for a game this past season

2023 stats: 1968 passing yards, 1398 rushing yards, 48 total touchdowns, 184 tackles, 20 tackles-for-loss, 11 sacks

Texas Tech involved? No Texas Tech staffers follow Robinson on social media

Other schools? Robinson has not announced any offers or visits

2023 stats: 1924 passing yards, 21 passing touchdowns, 1294 rushing yards, 26 rushing touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? No Texas Tech staffers follow Valdez on social media

Other schools? Valdez has not announced any offers or visits

2023 stats: 495 rushing yards, 9 rushing touchdowns, 1065 receiving yards, 11 receiving touchdowns, 129 tackles, 10 tackles-for-loss, 7 sacks

Texas Tech involved? No Texas Tech staffers follow Fette on social media

Other schools? Fette has not announced any offers or visits

2023 stats: 2465 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns, 346 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? No Texas Tech staffers follow English on social media

Other schools? English took a gameday visit to North Texas in October

2023 stats: 2569 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns, 1047 rushing yards, 17 rushing touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? No social media account was found for Harris

Other schools? No social media account was found for Harris

2023 stats: Harris was named 2023 All-District 2-6A Co-Defensive Newcomer of the Year

Texas Tech involved? No Texas Tech staffers follow Neatherlin on social media

Other schools? Neatherlin has not posted any offers or visits

2023 stats: 107 tackles, 7 tackles-for-loss, 1 interception, 3 fumble recoveries

Texas Tech involved? No Texas Tech staffers follow Garcia on social media

Other schools? Garcia has not posted any offers or visits

2023 stats: 39 tackles, 2 interceptions

Texas Tech involved? McCoy was invited for Texas Tech's home win vs UCF

Other schools? McCoy has posted gameday invites and edits from UTEP, Texas State and UTSA among others

2023 stats: 1548 rushing yards, 22 rushing touchdowns, 1 kickoff return touchdown

Texas Tech involved? Serrano is followed on social media by Texas Tech coaches Zach Kittley and Kirk Bryant among others

Other schools? Serrano has not posted any offers or visits

2023 stats: 76 receptions, 1008 receiving yards, 11 receiving touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? Polepole was invited to multiple Tech games this season and visited for the win over UCF. He’s followed on social media by Texas Tech coaches James Blanchard and Brian Nance among others

Other schools? Serrano has not posted any other offers or visits

2023 stats: Polepole was named 2023 All-District 2-5A 2nd team offensive lineman

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement