2025 and beyond West Texas recruits to keep an eye on
The 2024 high school recruiting cycle has come and gone, with Texas Tech adding several players from West Texas.
Guys such as Lubbock-Cooper's Holton Hendrix, Shallowater's Kasen Long, Hawley's Chandlin Myers and Albany's Adam Hill all elected to stay in the 806 and represent their hometowns by playing for Texas Tech.
Looking ahead to the future, who are some recruits that college football fans should keep an eye on? We take a look at a few West Texas standouts coming up in the next few cycles.
Texas Tech involved? Gentry is committed to Texas Tech
Other schools? To date, no other schools have offered Gentry
2023 stats: 74 receptions, 1528 receiving yards, 15 receiving touchdowns
Texas Tech involved? Stone is committed to Texas Tech
Other schools? At the time of his commitment Stone also held offers from Arizona, Baylor and Texas State
2023 stats: 94 receptions, 1658 receiving yards, 23 receiving touchdowns
Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech was Gant's second offer back on June 8th, 2023. He earned the offer after standing out at a Red Raider summer camp.
Other schools? Other schools to have offered include Georgia Tech, Houston and UTSA among others
2023 stats: 55 tackles, 4 tackles-for-loss, 1 interception
Texas Tech involved? Anderson is committed to Texas Tech
Other schools? To date, no other schools have offered Anderson
2023 stats: 39 receptions, 691 receiving yards, 11 receiving touchdowns
Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech was Bray's first offer back on February 14th, 2023
Other schools? Other schools to have offered include Iowa, North Texas and UTSA
2023 stats: 154 carries, 1359 rushing yards, 22 rushing touchdowns
Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech was Fuller's second offer back on May 30th, 2023
Other schools? Other schools to have offered include UTSA, Houston, Baylor, Vanderbilt and UTEP
2023 stats: 57 carries, 713 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns
Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech offered Ross back on November 27th, 2021. The Red Raiders were his first offer
Other schools? Other schools to have offered include North Texas, Texas State and UTSA
2023 stats: 149 carries, 1564 rushing yards, 22 rushing touchdowns
Texas Tech involved? Tillman is committed to Texas Tech
Other schools? Tillman chose Texas Tech over offers from Stephen F. Austin and Texas State
2023 stats: 15 tackles, 3 interceptions, 3 receiving touchdowns
Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech was Lewis' first offer back on January 13th, 2023
Other schools? Lewis has also been offered by Texas State
2023 stats: 866 passing yards, 8 passing touchdowns, 830 rushing yards, 9 rushing touchdowns
Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech offered Estrada back on May 5th, 2023. The Red Raiders were his fourth offer.
Other schools? Other schools to have offered include UTSA, SMU, Baylor and UTEP
2023 stats: 84 carries, 809 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns
Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech offered Morales back on November 16th, 2023. The Red Raiders were his second offer. Morales plans to visit for Texas Tech's Junior Day this weekend.
Other schools? Other schools to have offered include Nebraska and UTEP
2023 stats: 34 tackles, 1 tackle-for-loss, 1 forced fumble
Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech offered Davis back on February 14th, 2023. The Red Raiders were his first offer.
Other schools? Other schools to have offered include Iowa, Baylor and North Texas
2023 stats: 85 tackles, 16 tackles-for-loss, 6 sacks
Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech offered Campbell back on March 23, 2022. The Red Raiders were his first offer
Other schools? Texas State has also offered Campbell
2023 stats: 84 receptions, 1411 receiving yards, 17 touchdowns
Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech offered Cramer on September 12th, 2023. The Red Raiders were Cramer's third offer.
Other schools? Other schools to have offered are Baylor and Houston
2023 stats: 699 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns, 757 receiving yards, 6 receiving touchdowns
Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech offered Henry on January 16th, 2023. The Red Raiders were his first offer.
Other schools? Henry does not currently hold any other offers, but he visited for a North Texas game.
2023 stats: 595 rushing yards, 8 rushing touchdowns, 149 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns
Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech offered Ross on March 21st, 2022. The Red Raiders were his first offer.
Other schools? Other schools to have offered include UTSA and North Texas
2023 stats: 526 rushing yards, 6 rushing touchdowns, 628 receiving yards, 6 receiving touchdowns
Texas Tech involved? Patton has visited for multiple Texas Tech games and recruiting events
Other schools? Patton does not hold any offers to date, but he has also taken gameday visits to Arkansas, Houston and TCU among others
2023 stats: 9/12 field goals, 65/65 extra points
Texas Tech involved? Smith has been invited to Tech games and camped with the Red Raiders over the summer
Other schools? Smith has camped with or visited TCU, Baylor and Oklahoma among others
2023 stats: N/A
Texas Tech involved? Epps-Keller has visited for multiple Texas Tech games. He's the younger brother of Texas Tech cornerback Miles Thompson.
Other schools? Epps-Keller has yet to pick up any offers but he's taken a visit to Northern Illinois
2023 stats: 1 interception, 8 pass breakups
Texas Tech involved? Bradford has visited for multiple Texas Tech games
Other schools? Bradford visited TCU for their 2023 spring game
2023 stats: 60 receptions, 900 receiving yards, 12 receiving touchdowns
Texas Tech involved? No Texas Tech staffers follow Stanzione on social media
Other schools? Stanzione has not announced any offers to date, but he was invited to camps at ENMU and West Texas A&M this past summer
2023 stats: 108 tackles, 8 tackles-for-loss, 3.5 sacks
Texas Tech involved? No Texas Tech staffers follow Stanzione on social media
Other schools? Fulton has not announced any offers to date
2023 stats: 619 passing yards, 8 passing touchdowns, 831 rushing yards, 9 rushing touchdowns
Texas Tech involved? Vaea is followed on Twitter by Texas Tech coaches Zarnell Fitch, Brian Nance and Cole Maxwell. He camped with the Red Raiders over the summer.
Other schools? Vaea has camped with or taken visits to TCU, ENMU, West Texas A&M and North Texas among others.
2023 stats: 90 tackles, 8 sacks
Texas Tech involved? Austin visited for Texas Techs's game vs Kansas State this past season. He also camped with the Red Raiders over the summer.
Other schools? Austin has taken visits to North Texas and West Texas A&M among others
2023 stats: 526 rushing yards, 248 receiving yards, 9 touchdowns
Texas Tech involved? Dever was invited to Texas Tech's home game vs TCU. He's followed on Twitter by Texas Tech wide receivers coach Justin Johnson.
Other schools? Dever has not announced any offers to date
2023 stats: Dever was named 2023 All-District 2-5A 1st team wide receiver
Texas Tech involved? No Texas Tech staffers follow Shaw on Twitter
Other schools? Shaw has not yet announced any offers
2023 stats: Shaw was named 2023 All-District 2-5A 1st team guard
Texas Tech involved? Arrington has visited Texas Tech for multiple games. He also camped with the Red Raiders this past summer
Other schools? Arrington has camped with ACU and Louisiana Tech
2023 stats: 37/85 (43.5%), 638 passing yards, 9 passing touchdowns
Texas Tech involved? Lujan has been invited to multiple Texas Tech games in the past couple years. He's followed on Twitter by Texas Tech coaches Justin Johnson and Jake Pittman
Other schools? Lujan has been invited to games or recruiting events at ACU, West Texas A&M, ENMU and North Texas among others
2023 stats: 284/434 (65.4%), 4211 passing yards, 61 passing touchdowns, 1016 rushing yards, 21 rushing touchdowns
Texas Tech involved? Carver has been invited to multiple Texas Tech games over the past couple years. He's followed on Twitter by Texas Tech coaches Stephen Hamby and Brian Nance
Other schools? Carver has taken gameday visits to Rice, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and UTSA among others
2023 stats: Carver was named 2023 All-District 4-3A 1st team offensive line
Texas Tech involved? Martinez visited for Texas Tech's win over TCU this season
Other schools? Martinez has been invited to games at West Texas A&M and North Texas among others
2023 stats: Martinez was named 2023 All-District 4-3A Offensive MVP
Texas Tech involved? No Texas Tech staffers follow Barrera on social media
Other schools? Barrera has not announced any offers or visits
2023 stats: Barrera was named 2023 All-District 4-3A Defensive Newcomer of the Year
Texas Tech involved? Braden visited for Texas Tech's win over Tarleton State in mid-September. He's followed on Twitter by Texas Tech coaches James Blanchard and Justin Johnson among others.
Other schools? Braden visited Oklahoma State for a game this past season
2023 stats: 1968 passing yards, 1398 rushing yards, 48 total touchdowns, 184 tackles, 20 tackles-for-loss, 11 sacks
Texas Tech involved? No Texas Tech staffers follow Robinson on social media
Other schools? Robinson has not announced any offers or visits
2023 stats: 1924 passing yards, 21 passing touchdowns, 1294 rushing yards, 26 rushing touchdowns
Texas Tech involved? No Texas Tech staffers follow Valdez on social media
Other schools? Valdez has not announced any offers or visits
2023 stats: 495 rushing yards, 9 rushing touchdowns, 1065 receiving yards, 11 receiving touchdowns, 129 tackles, 10 tackles-for-loss, 7 sacks
Texas Tech involved? No Texas Tech staffers follow Fette on social media
Other schools? Fette has not announced any offers or visits
2023 stats: 2465 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns, 346 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns
Texas Tech involved? No Texas Tech staffers follow English on social media
Other schools? English took a gameday visit to North Texas in October
2023 stats: 2569 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns, 1047 rushing yards, 17 rushing touchdowns
Texas Tech involved? No social media account was found for Harris
Other schools? No social media account was found for Harris
2023 stats: Harris was named 2023 All-District 2-6A Co-Defensive Newcomer of the Year
Texas Tech involved? No Texas Tech staffers follow Neatherlin on social media
Other schools? Neatherlin has not posted any offers or visits
2023 stats: 107 tackles, 7 tackles-for-loss, 1 interception, 3 fumble recoveries
Texas Tech involved? No Texas Tech staffers follow Garcia on social media
Other schools? Garcia has not posted any offers or visits
2023 stats: 39 tackles, 2 interceptions
Texas Tech involved? McCoy was invited for Texas Tech's home win vs UCF
Other schools? McCoy has posted gameday invites and edits from UTEP, Texas State and UTSA among others
2023 stats: 1548 rushing yards, 22 rushing touchdowns, 1 kickoff return touchdown
Texas Tech involved? Serrano is followed on social media by Texas Tech coaches Zach Kittley and Kirk Bryant among others
Other schools? Serrano has not posted any offers or visits
2023 stats: 76 receptions, 1008 receiving yards, 11 receiving touchdowns
Texas Tech involved? Polepole was invited to multiple Tech games this season and visited for the win over UCF. He’s followed on social media by Texas Tech coaches James Blanchard and Brian Nance among others
Other schools? Serrano has not posted any other offers or visits
2023 stats: Polepole was named 2023 All-District 2-5A 2nd team offensive lineman