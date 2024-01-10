The 2024 high school recruiting cycle has come and gone, with Texas Tech adding several players from West Texas. Guys such as Lubbock-Cooper's Holton Hendrix, Shallowater's Kasen Long, Hawley's Chandlin Myers and Albany's Adam Hill all elected to stay in the 806 and represent their hometowns by playing for Texas Tech. Looking ahead to the future, who are some recruits that college football fans should keep an eye on? We take a look at a few West Texas standouts coming up in the next few cycles.

Advertisement

Texas Tech involved? Gentry is committed to Texas Tech Other schools? To date, no other schools have offered Gentry 2023 stats: 74 receptions, 1528 receiving yards, 15 receiving touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? Stone is committed to Texas Tech Other schools? At the time of his commitment Stone also held offers from Arizona, Baylor and Texas State 2023 stats: 94 receptions, 1658 receiving yards, 23 receiving touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech was Gant's second offer back on June 8th, 2023. He earned the offer after standing out at a Red Raider summer camp. Other schools? Other schools to have offered include Georgia Tech, Houston and UTSA among others 2023 stats: 55 tackles, 4 tackles-for-loss, 1 interception

Texas Tech involved? Anderson is committed to Texas Tech Other schools? To date, no other schools have offered Anderson 2023 stats: 39 receptions, 691 receiving yards, 11 receiving touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech was Bray's first offer back on February 14th, 2023 Other schools? Other schools to have offered include Iowa, North Texas and UTSA 2023 stats: 154 carries, 1359 rushing yards, 22 rushing touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech was Fuller's second offer back on May 30th, 2023 Other schools? Other schools to have offered include UTSA, Houston, Baylor, Vanderbilt and UTEP 2023 stats: 57 carries, 713 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech offered Ross back on November 27th, 2021. The Red Raiders were his first offer Other schools? Other schools to have offered include North Texas, Texas State and UTSA 2023 stats: 149 carries, 1564 rushing yards, 22 rushing touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? Tillman is committed to Texas Tech Other schools? Tillman chose Texas Tech over offers from Stephen F. Austin and Texas State 2023 stats: 15 tackles, 3 interceptions, 3 receiving touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech was Lewis' first offer back on January 13th, 2023 Other schools? Lewis has also been offered by Texas State 2023 stats: 866 passing yards, 8 passing touchdowns, 830 rushing yards, 9 rushing touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech offered Estrada back on May 5th, 2023. The Red Raiders were his fourth offer. Other schools? Other schools to have offered include UTSA, SMU, Baylor and UTEP 2023 stats: 84 carries, 809 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech offered Morales back on November 16th, 2023. The Red Raiders were his second offer. Morales plans to visit for Texas Tech's Junior Day this weekend. Other schools? Other schools to have offered include Nebraska and UTEP 2023 stats: 34 tackles, 1 tackle-for-loss, 1 forced fumble

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech offered Davis back on February 14th, 2023. The Red Raiders were his first offer. Other schools? Other schools to have offered include Iowa, Baylor and North Texas 2023 stats: 85 tackles, 16 tackles-for-loss, 6 sacks

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech offered Campbell back on March 23, 2022. The Red Raiders were his first offer Other schools? Texas State has also offered Campbell 2023 stats: 84 receptions, 1411 receiving yards, 17 touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech offered Cramer on September 12th, 2023. The Red Raiders were Cramer's third offer. Other schools? Other schools to have offered are Baylor and Houston 2023 stats: 699 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns, 757 receiving yards, 6 receiving touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech offered Henry on January 16th, 2023. The Red Raiders were his first offer. Other schools? Henry does not currently hold any other offers, but he visited for a North Texas game. 2023 stats: 595 rushing yards, 8 rushing touchdowns, 149 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech offered Ross on March 21st, 2022. The Red Raiders were his first offer. Other schools? Other schools to have offered include UTSA and North Texas 2023 stats: 526 rushing yards, 6 rushing touchdowns, 628 receiving yards, 6 receiving touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? Patton has visited for multiple Texas Tech games and recruiting events Other schools? Patton does not hold any offers to date, but he has also taken gameday visits to Arkansas, Houston and TCU among others 2023 stats: 9/12 field goals, 65/65 extra points

Texas Tech involved? Smith has been invited to Tech games and camped with the Red Raiders over the summer Other schools? Smith has camped with or visited TCU, Baylor and Oklahoma among others 2023 stats: N/A

Texas Tech involved? Epps-Keller has visited for multiple Texas Tech games. He's the younger brother of Texas Tech cornerback Miles Thompson. Other schools? Epps-Keller has yet to pick up any offers but he's taken a visit to Northern Illinois 2023 stats: 1 interception, 8 pass breakups

Texas Tech involved? Bradford has visited for multiple Texas Tech games Other schools? Bradford visited TCU for their 2023 spring game 2023 stats: 60 receptions, 900 receiving yards, 12 receiving touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? No Texas Tech staffers follow Stanzione on social media Other schools? Stanzione has not announced any offers to date, but he was invited to camps at ENMU and West Texas A&M this past summer 2023 stats: 108 tackles, 8 tackles-for-loss, 3.5 sacks

Texas Tech involved? No Texas Tech staffers follow Stanzione on social media Other schools? Fulton has not announced any offers to date 2023 stats: 619 passing yards, 8 passing touchdowns, 831 rushing yards, 9 rushing touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? Vaea is followed on Twitter by Texas Tech coaches Zarnell Fitch, Brian Nance and Cole Maxwell. He camped with the Red Raiders over the summer. Other schools? Vaea has camped with or taken visits to TCU, ENMU, West Texas A&M and North Texas among others. 2023 stats: 90 tackles, 8 sacks

Texas Tech involved? Austin visited for Texas Techs's game vs Kansas State this past season. He also camped with the Red Raiders over the summer. Other schools? Austin has taken visits to North Texas and West Texas A&M among others 2023 stats: 526 rushing yards, 248 receiving yards, 9 touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? Dever was invited to Texas Tech's home game vs TCU. He's followed on Twitter by Texas Tech wide receivers coach Justin Johnson. Other schools? Dever has not announced any offers to date 2023 stats: Dever was named 2023 All-District 2-5A 1st team wide receiver

Texas Tech involved? No Texas Tech staffers follow Shaw on Twitter Other schools? Shaw has not yet announced any offers 2023 stats: Shaw was named 2023 All-District 2-5A 1st team guard

Texas Tech involved? Arrington has visited Texas Tech for multiple games. He also camped with the Red Raiders this past summer Other schools? Arrington has camped with ACU and Louisiana Tech 2023 stats: 37/85 (43.5%), 638 passing yards, 9 passing touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? Lujan has been invited to multiple Texas Tech games in the past couple years. He's followed on Twitter by Texas Tech coaches Justin Johnson and Jake Pittman Other schools? Lujan has been invited to games or recruiting events at ACU, West Texas A&M, ENMU and North Texas among others 2023 stats: 284/434 (65.4%), 4211 passing yards, 61 passing touchdowns, 1016 rushing yards, 21 rushing touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? Carver has been invited to multiple Texas Tech games over the past couple years. He's followed on Twitter by Texas Tech coaches Stephen Hamby and Brian Nance Other schools? Carver has taken gameday visits to Rice, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and UTSA among others 2023 stats: Carver was named 2023 All-District 4-3A 1st team offensive line

Texas Tech involved? Martinez visited for Texas Tech's win over TCU this season Other schools? Martinez has been invited to games at West Texas A&M and North Texas among others 2023 stats: Martinez was named 2023 All-District 4-3A Offensive MVP

Texas Tech involved? No Texas Tech staffers follow Barrera on social media Other schools? Barrera has not announced any offers or visits 2023 stats: Barrera was named 2023 All-District 4-3A Defensive Newcomer of the Year

Texas Tech involved? Braden visited for Texas Tech's win over Tarleton State in mid-September. He's followed on Twitter by Texas Tech coaches James Blanchard and Justin Johnson among others. Other schools? Braden visited Oklahoma State for a game this past season 2023 stats: 1968 passing yards, 1398 rushing yards, 48 total touchdowns, 184 tackles, 20 tackles-for-loss, 11 sacks

Texas Tech involved? No Texas Tech staffers follow Robinson on social media Other schools? Robinson has not announced any offers or visits 2023 stats: 1924 passing yards, 21 passing touchdowns, 1294 rushing yards, 26 rushing touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? No Texas Tech staffers follow Valdez on social media Other schools? Valdez has not announced any offers or visits 2023 stats: 495 rushing yards, 9 rushing touchdowns, 1065 receiving yards, 11 receiving touchdowns, 129 tackles, 10 tackles-for-loss, 7 sacks

Texas Tech involved? No Texas Tech staffers follow Fette on social media Other schools? Fette has not announced any offers or visits 2023 stats: 2465 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns, 346 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? No Texas Tech staffers follow English on social media Other schools? English took a gameday visit to North Texas in October 2023 stats: 2569 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns, 1047 rushing yards, 17 rushing touchdowns

Texas Tech involved? No social media account was found for Harris Other schools? No social media account was found for Harris 2023 stats: Harris was named 2023 All-District 2-6A Co-Defensive Newcomer of the Year

Texas Tech involved? No Texas Tech staffers follow Neatherlin on social media Other schools? Neatherlin has not posted any offers or visits 2023 stats: 107 tackles, 7 tackles-for-loss, 1 interception, 3 fumble recoveries

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Sb3VuZCAx4pyFICAgICAgICAgICAgICAgICAgICAgICAgICAgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IYXJ0bWFuM0NsaW50P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBIYXJ0bWFuM0NsaW50PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vU0NMR3EwMGJ3YiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NDTEdx MDBid2I8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ29sZSBOZWF0aGVybGluIChAQ25lYXQx MTEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ25lYXQxMTEvc3Rh dHVzLzE3MjMwNjQzMDgwMDE1NzUwNjE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTAsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Texas Tech involved? No Texas Tech staffers follow Garcia on social media Other schools? Garcia has not posted any offers or visits 2023 stats: 39 tackles, 2 interceptions

Texas Tech involved? McCoy was invited for Texas Tech's home win vs UCF Other schools? McCoy has posted gameday invites and edits from UTEP, Texas State and UTSA among others 2023 stats: 1548 rushing yards, 22 rushing touchdowns, 1 kickoff return touchdown

Texas Tech involved? Serrano is followed on social media by Texas Tech coaches Zach Kittley and Kirk Bryant among others Other schools? Serrano has not posted any offers or visits 2023 stats: 76 receptions, 1008 receiving yards, 11 receiving touchdowns