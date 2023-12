Danny Saili

The high school football postseason continued this past weekend, where Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2024 were in action. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.

2024 commits

Last week: 46-6 loss vs Stratford This week: Hawley's season is over Stats: 3 receptions, 26 receiving yards Season stats: 51 receptions, 740 receiving yards, 11 receiving touchdowns, 18 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 35 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 interception, 2 passes defended, 378 kick return yards, 2 kick return touchdowns, 9 punt return yards

Last week: 42-0 win vs Lovejoy This week: vs Emerson on Friday, December 8 (at The Star in Frisco) Stats: 1 reception, 8 receiving yards Season stats: 21 receptions, 469 receiving yards, 9 receiving touchdowns

Last week: 28-21 loss @ Steele This week: Dripping Springs season is over Stats: Dripping Springs has not entered stats for this game. Season stats: Dripping Springs finished 11-3 and averaged 38.7 points per game this season

Last week: 24-14 loss vs Port Neches-Groves This week: Huntsville's season is over Stats: Huntsville has not entered stats for this game. Season stats: N/A

Last week: BYE WEEK This week: CIF State Open Division championship vs Serra on December 9th (at Saddleback College) Stats: BYE WEEK Season stats: 15 tackles, 1 interception, 3 interception return yards, 1 fumble recovery

Last week: 52-14 win vs Collinsville This week: vs Sunray on Thursday, December 7 (at Lowery Field in Lubbock) Stats: 29 carries, 223 rushing yards, 4 rushing touchdowns, 2 receptions, 31 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown, 6 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 QB hurries Season stats: 256 carries, 2335 rushing yards, 39 rushing touchdowns, 12 receptions, 202 receiving yards, 6 receiving touchdowns, 1/1 passing, 12 passing yards, 96 tackles, 26 TFL's, 13.5 sacks, 22 QB hurries, 5 passes defended, 28 kick return yards, 1 safety

Last week: 27-23 loss vs East Mississippi C.C. This week: Hutchinson C.C.'s season is over Stats: 3 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble Season stats: 21 tackles, 7.5 TFL's, 4 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 field goal block

2025 commits

Last week: 41-21 loss vs Anna This week: Stephenville's season is over Stats: 8 receptions, 52 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown Season stats: 74 receptions, 1528 receiving yards, 15 receiving touchdowns, 2/3 passing, 51 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown, 7 carries, 61 rushing yards, 123 kick return yards, 1 kick return touchdown, 40 punt return yards