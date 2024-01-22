The anticipation continues to build around when the Big 12 conference plans to release its football schedule for the year of 2024. Last year, the league opted to make the slate public on Jan. 31, and a similar date has been rumored for this go-round, reported by TheAthletic’s Max Olson.

It has taken a little longer than anticipated, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said the schedule was nearing completion back in October. At the 2023 Big 12 Championship game, Yormark again said they hoped to have the schedule out by the new year. While the Jan. 30 release has not been officially confirmed by the Big 12, the schedule drop is inevitable and how the conference chooses to configure its now-16 team group is certainly up for intrigue and debate. Let’s dive into my wishlist for Texas Tech’s 2024 Big 12 schedule.

Behren Morton and Tahj Brooks in Tech's win over Baylor in 2023 (© Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports)

1. Tech v. Baylor Nov. 30

As someone who grew up watching the Red Raiders take on their Waco rivals every year in AT&T Stadium, sometimes the week of Thanksgiving, this game has always held much significance when it comes up on the schedule. While the two sides may not play in Jerry World anymore– we already know this season’s matchup will be in Lubbock– the timing of it will be especially critical for Tech’s side. On the basketball front, Grant McCasland and the Red Raiders will be hosting Texas A&M the Friday after Thanksgiving. This is the perfect opportunity for Tech admin to lobby for a big time home game the next day to make the weekend a grand spectacle of sports and tradition. Making that week’s matchup be this rivalry game as the pair close out their long-standing yearly streak of competing against one another would be exciting.

2. Ames in October

There are not many poor weather opportunities on Tech’s schedule next season, except one that could wind up being a severe detriment depending on its timing. With trips scheduled to Pullman in the non-con, Fort Worth, Stillwater and Tucson, the Red Raiders could end up being in the clear. The fifth road contest in Ames could be tricky, however. The last trip to Ames in Nov. 2022 saw the team’s battle in sub-freezing temperatures. While Joey McGuire’s side duked out a win, a trip up north in those conditions is not typically ideal. Though the Red Raiders would not shy away from the challenge, it is reasonable to assume they’d likely rather not have to face it in the first place.

The Red Raiders will host Shedeur Sanders and Colorado next season (© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

3. Home opener v. Colorado

As one of the four new additions to the next era of Big 12 ball, Colorado has the opportunity to become a fixture in the conference while Deion Sanders is at the helm. With the Buffaloes on tab to make the journey to West Texas, the buzz around this meeting will build itself. Centered around two head coaches and teams who bring energy and hype in their own ways, why not make this matchup Tech’s conference opener to start the slate off with a bang? The Red Raiders have not hosted Colorado since 2007. While Tech faithful may not view this matchup as a potential rivalry in the future, the Colorado game has the potential to be the most exciting one at The Jones next season.

4. Continued alternating home-and-away games