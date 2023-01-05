The Texas Tech coaches are mostly done with the 2023 class and it is now full systems go for 2024 and beyond. The coaches are in the process of inviting prospects to Junior Days and setting up what will surely be a fun spring for fans of Texas Tech recruiting.

That also includes finding new targets, or in this case a familiar one to start pursuing.

On January 3rd Arlington Bowie safety Kris Wokomah announced an offer from Texas Tech, his 10th overall offer to date.

What you need to know...

... Wokomah's offer might be new but he is not new to Texas Tech's staff, and he visited back in March 2022 and returned for a camp in June 2022.

... Along with Texas Tech, Wokomah now holds offers from Alabama A&M, Baylor, Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Kansas, Prairie View A&M, SMU, UTSA and Washington State

... As a junior Wokomah put up 67 tackles, one tackle-for-loss and one interception. Stats per MaxPreps.com.

... Wokomah also competes in track & field, where he set a personal record of 24.64 in the 200 meter as a sophomore. He also runs the 4x100 relay, the 4x200 relay and the 4x400 relay. Times are verified per athletic.net.

... Wokomah is the younger brother of former Texas Tech defensive back Happiness Osunde.

Texas Tech staff: "Coach (James) Blanchard and coach (Marcel) Yates. I met them when I went on my unofficial last year and then I visited for a camp again in the summer. That's how our relationship started. They said they like how I hit, how I'm physical on the field, how I cover and how I'm fast too."

Reaction to offer: "I was extremely happy because it was a good way to start the new year off."