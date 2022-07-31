2024 ATH Chandlin Myers commits to "dream school" Texas Tech
2024 Hawley athlete Chandlin Myers couldn't say no to his dream school.
Myers, who picked up his offer from Texas Tech back in January, was back on campus yesterday for the Red Raiders' Pool Day event when he verbally committed to the scarlet and black.
This was at least Myers' third trip to campus this year, initially visiting in mid-January before returning to camp with Tech in June. Myers says he had a good time visiting the coaches and other recruits this weekend.
"Well first it was me and my family, we went and sat down at a table. We were eating and the coaches came down to sit with us and we were just talking. I had never talked to them for that long and just like had that connection feel like that before. It was amazing.
My mom, she was really happy there too. It's always been a dream, just watching Tech since I was a kid growing up on TV and stuff. I just feel like it was the plan in my heart, Tech is the place I needed to be.
Myers also recapped the moment he told head coach Joey McGuire that he wanted to commit.
It was crazy. I don't even know if I can explain it, I've never felt that way in my life before. Just telling him that's what I wanted. The look in his eyes, he looked really excited. You could just tell me wants me there. I told him I could see what he's doing with the program. Tech is on the come up, for real."
Myers is listed as an athlete but being recruited to play wide receiver. Myers says he's excited to play for his future position coach, Emmett Jones.
"It was amazing (connecting with coach Jones). He was telling me how I don't even need to worry - well, I need to get bigger and stuff - but like I can get bigger there and everything. He just thinks it's gonna be amazing for me."
Joining Myers at his Pool Day visit were two of his teammates, Austin Cumpton and Diontay Ramon. The trio had a good time in Lubbock together and Myers also got to speak with some of the other prospects in attendance.
"Austin (Cumpton), he was talking to a lot of people and Diontay was also having a good time and stuff, he was talking. They had a blast. Really, I talked to everyone I think. Probably all the coaches and Austin did too. They were telling him that he'd be on their prospect list and stuff for 2023. He's gonna be good if he can give them some good film this year."
Now committed, Myers will definitely try and recruit others to Texas Tech including his teammates, though he won't be pressuring anyone to hop on board if that's not the best fit for them individually.
"I want Diontay at Tech, I mean I want all my friends there like Austin and Rodey (Hooper). I want them all there but at the end of the day it's what they want to do and I'm not gonna force Diontay to go here, because that might not be what's best for him. I'm still gonna tell him like 'here, we can do this', you know what I mean? We can build a legacy, like for real."
Last season Hawley went 15-1, going all the way to the state championship game before falling to Shiner. For his junior season Myers says his goals are to get back, but it'll be tough after losing some of the top leaders on the team.
"Well, we lost a lot of leaders this year so it's just a lot of us need to step up and take over. We had Sone (Cortes), Corley (Williams), Bradley (Strickland), Lon (Davis), there was a lot of them, Aeneas (Billington) stepped up. They were just leaders man, I can't even tell you how. If you were gonna be late, they're gonna get on you. That wasn't acceptable. I think we just need to carry that over into my junior year and see what it can do.
I really just wanna win. Whatever the coaches think is best (is what I'll do). I'd like to get 1,000 yards though and I'd like to get that ring, but I'm not gonna be selfish or anything. We have the talent where everybody is gonna eat and everybody is gonna do their thing. You gotta stop the whole field."
Myers is now done with his recruitment and says he's noticed the barrage of Tech fans showing him love on social media.
"Man, I love them all. They already show so much love, it's a blessing. I can't anybody but God, my parents, everybody man. All of the fans are showing me so much support, it's crazy."
As a sophomore Myers put up 31 receptions for 365 yards and four receiving touchdowns. He also added 171 kick return yards and two punt return yards. Defensively, he pitched in with 23 tackles, a tackle-for-loss, an interception, five passes defended, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.
Myers also plays basketball, and in January was named to the Caprock Classic All Tournament Team.
In track he participates in the 200 meter, high jump, long jump, 4x100 relay and 4x200 relay. His personal record time in the 200 meter is 23.44 seconds.