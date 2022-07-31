2024 ATH Chandlin Myers commits to "dream school" Texas Tech

2024 Hawley athlete Chandlin Myers couldn't say no to his dream school.

Myers, who picked up his offer from Texas Tech back in January, was back on campus yesterday for the Red Raiders' Pool Day event when he verbally committed to the scarlet and black.

This was at least Myers' third trip to campus this year, initially visiting in mid-January before returning to camp with Tech in June. Myers says he had a good time visiting the coaches and other recruits this weekend.

"Well first it was me and my family, we went and sat down at a table. We were eating and the coaches came down to sit with us and we were just talking. I had never talked to them for that long and just like had that connection feel like that before. It was amazing.

My mom, she was really happy there too. It's always been a dream, just watching Tech since I was a kid growing up on TV and stuff. I just feel like it was the plan in my heart, Tech is the place I needed to be.

Myers also recapped the moment he told head coach Joey McGuire that he wanted to commit.

It was crazy. I don't even know if I can explain it, I've never felt that way in my life before. Just telling him that's what I wanted. The look in his eyes, he looked really excited. You could just tell me wants me there. I told him I could see what he's doing with the program. Tech is on the come up, for real."

Myers is listed as an athlete but being recruited to play wide receiver. Myers says he's excited to play for his future position coach, Emmett Jones.

"It was amazing (connecting with coach Jones). He was telling me how I don't even need to worry - well, I need to get bigger and stuff - but like I can get bigger there and everything. He just thinks it's gonna be amazing for me."

Joining Myers at his Pool Day visit were two of his teammates, Austin Cumpton and Diontay Ramon. The trio had a good time in Lubbock together and Myers also got to speak with some of the other prospects in attendance.

"Austin (Cumpton), he was talking to a lot of people and Diontay was also having a good time and stuff, he was talking. They had a blast. Really, I talked to everyone I think. Probably all the coaches and Austin did too. They were telling him that he'd be on their prospect list and stuff for 2023. He's gonna be good if he can give them some good film this year."