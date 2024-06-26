Wichita Falls (TX) Legacy wide receiver and Texas Tech commit Isaiah Anderson Jr took his long-awaited official visit to the South Plains the weekend of June 21-23.

Anderson Jr, who committed to Texas Tech back in November 2023, was considered a solid commit with Texas Tech heading into the visit and not much changed on his end during or after the trip to Lubbock.

RedRaiderSports spoke with Anderson Jr to recap his time on campus, learn about his connection with the staff and his goals for his Red Raider career.

What you need to know...

... As a junior at City View, Anderson Jr put up 39 receptions for 691 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns

... Anderson Jr recently added an offer from UTEP

... Anderson Jr also plays basketball, where he was named District 7-4A 1st Team All-District as a junior

... On the track, Anderson Jr competes in the 100 Meters (11.51 seconds), 200 Meters (22.75 seconds), 4x200 Relay, Long Jump (20' 1") and Triple Jump (41' 4")

... Anderson Jr is the son of former Oklahoma State wide receiver Isaiah Anderson. The elder Anderson put up 63 receptions for 961 yards and 8 touchdowns in his Cowboy career.

Texas Tech official visit: "It was really...it was really amazing, it was fun. Like you said I've been to Tech a couple times but the OV, it was super fun, super energetic. Like coaching staff, the player interactions, it was fun. The highlights was definitely going in the Slingshot, taking the pictures and then going with my player host. Shoutout to T.J. (West)."

Connection with assistant coach Juice Johnson: "It just felt normal. Not like somebody trying to outdo themselves to live up to this name, he was himself. It felt like he was a part of my family, the way he carried himself and interacted with my little brother and my little cousin. It was love."