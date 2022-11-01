Last week against Baylor, the Red Raiders allowed 231 yards on the ground against Richard Reese and Co. This week the task isn’t any easier with Kendre Miller & the Horned Frogs on tap.

Tyree Wilson and Tony Bradford, among others, spoke to the media after last week's thumping and looked forward to bouncing back against the Frogs.

“You know, last week we struggled,” Wilson said. “We need to get lined up to certain things, motions. We need our linebackers to set us right, play our gaps to be able to stop the run.”

Bradford echoed the same sentiment as Wilson but said that the TCU offense runs through breakout quarterback Max Duggan.

“I mean, TCU is full of athletes, but at the end of the day, we’ve got to stop that quarterback, he’s the is the heart of that offense,” Bradford said. “So, once we take care of him first we'll worry about that as well., but we also understand that we do have to stop that run game. So that's what we're going to do.

Bradford continued on Duggan, speaking on what makes him so dangerous to face this weekend.

“That dude is dangerous with his feet,” Bradford said. “We understand that we've seen that on film. I think that's how they've been successful this entire season and stuff, but at the same time, he could throw the ball as well. He's a pretty good quarterback. I'm not going to lie about it.”

Wilson spoke about the TCU offense as a whole and what it means for him this weekend, how he can affect the game.

“A good running back and a veteran quarterback,” Wilson said. “They do a lot of drop back pass, so it gives me a lot of opportunities to affect the quarterback. We’re going against a really good back, and we need to affect his run game and show him that we’re dominant against the run.”

Along with Bradford and Wilson, SaRodorick Thompson and Mason Tharp spoke about what they are seeing from the TCU defense.

“They're experienced. They have some old guys. They're physical, and they have high motors,” Tharp said. “They play an odd front, three down fronts. They just have big guys and a couple of them have motors, their linebackers are physical and their DBs, they're pretty good.”

Thompson echoed that the Frogs play fast and have high motors, saying what he’s seen from TCU this week.

“Oh, they're just very active,” Thompson said. “They play fast and, I mean, they’ve got good players on their defense. That's why they’re number eight or seven in the country.”

Thompson spoke about what he believes the offense needs to do this week to find success agains the Horned Frogs defense.

“Obviously just limiting turnovers,” Thompson said. “We've had a turnover problem this year. So, like that's really has been killing law momentum for us. Just limiting turnovers, that's the biggest thing right now.”