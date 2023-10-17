Texas Tech hosted upwards of 40 prospects this weekend for the Red Raiders' night game vs Kansas State. While the result didn't end up in Texas Tech's favor, several prospects had positive takeaways from the atmosphere at Jones AT&T Stadium and enjoyed their time in Lubbock. We spoke with the following prospects for their reactions to the game.

Thoughts on the game, atmosphere, etc? What stood out to you from the visit? "I liked the student section looked pretty packed and how the lights were flickering and everyone was saying Raider Power." Which coaches did you connect with this weekend and what was their overall message to you? How often do you stay in contact with the Tech coaches? "Coach McGuire came up to me and introduced himself." Which position is Tech recruiting you for and what do you bring to the field? "I play corner, I bring a lot of energy and excitement to the field and I play with a lot of heart." What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech? "I liked how it was organized and everyone was extremely nice. I would love to play at Tech i think it’s a very good university." Who are some of the schools that are recruiting you the most right now? "I recently was just at TCU when they played against West Virginia." Do you have any other visits coming up or scheduled for the season? "Not at the moment."

Thoughts on the game, atmosphere, etc? What stood out to you from the visit? "The game was really good, it was a great experience. The part that stood out to me was when the whole stadium went red and the tour girls were really nice and welcoming." Which coaches did you connect with this weekend and what was their overall message to you? How often do you stay in contact with the Tech coaches? "Coach McGuire, Coach Hamby, Coach Lou, Coach Martin. They just asked how I was doing and how my teams doing, and talked to my family. I talk to Coach Martin once a week." Which position is Tech recruiting you for and what do you bring to the field? "I play Left tackle. I play aggressive and mean. I play with heart. I try to take their want to play the game away from them." What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech? "I love Texas Tech and everything they have going on over here. I could definitely see my self playing here in the future it’s a great environment and all the coaches are nice and caring." Who are some of the schools that are recruiting you the most right now? "Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Tulsa, UNLV, Houston, Georgia Tech. These are the teams showing the most interest right now." Do you have any other visits coming up or scheduled for the season? "I am going to Oklahoma State, Georgia Tech and UNLV."

Thoughts on the game, atmosphere, etc? What stood out to you from the visit? "The atmosphere in the stadium is like no other, the traditions there make it a great experience. The game was good I liked that it was competitive. What stood out from the visit was really the hospitality and the energy from the coaches." Which coaches did you connect with this weekend and what was their overall message to you? How often do you stay in contact with the Tech coaches? "I met coach McGuire, he was cool and his energy was amazing." Which position is Tech recruiting you for and what do you bring to the field? "I play safety, and I bring a lot of passion and hard work. I also play very physical." What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech? "Their football program is great and they are really organized from what I can tell. I would be interested to play at Tech for sure." Who are some of the schools that are recruiting you the most right now? "TCU and Baylor were cool." Do you have any other visits coming up or scheduled for the season? "No I don’t have any planned right now, but I will try to plan some within the coming weeks."

Thoughts on the game, atmosphere, etc? What stood out to you from the visit? "The student section was fired up and fun to watch. Thought the tortilla throwing was cool. Never seen that before. Excited to see the new end zone and football facilities." Which coaches did you connect with this weekend and what was their overall message to you? How often do you stay in contact with the Tech coaches? "Met coach Hamby and got to know a little about his background. This was the first time I’ve spoken to anyone from Tech." Which position is Tech recruiting you for and what do you bring to the field? "I play Left tackle at Prosper High School. I play through the whistle which frustrates guys quite a bit." What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech? "I can see why Ellis Davis committed to Tech. The campus was real nice and the new stuff Tech is building looks impressive. I’m only a sophomore so right now I’m just trying to take it all in." Who are some of the schools that are recruiting you the most right now? "I currently have offers from Baylor, SMU, UTSA, Texas State, and Houston." Do you have any other visits coming up or scheduled for the season? "I’ll be at the Arkansas/Miss State game next weekend. Also going back to OU and Texas A&M."

Thoughts on the game, atmosphere, etc? What stood out to you from the visit? "I thought it was a very good competitive game. Both teams came out and played hard and Tech fought till the end. The atmosphere was great, fans were really involved. What stood out most is how the coaches got on to the kids for their mistakes and they came back and responded." Which coaches did you connect with this weekend and what was their overall message to you? How often do you stay in contact with the Tech coaches? "Coach Nance he told me to just stay focused and keep working and the time will come. We stay in contact a lot." Which position is Tech recruiting you for and what do you bring to the field? "They are recruiting me as WR, I bring to the field effort and competitiveness and I’ll play anywhere the coaches want me to play to help the team." What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech? "I like the program everyone’s chill and they're for each other. Pretty high interest right now." Who are some of the schools that are recruiting you the most right now? "Tech and TCU right now." Do you have any other visits coming up or scheduled for the season? "I don't have any as of right now."

Thoughts on the game, atmosphere, etc? What stood out to you from the visit? "It was a good game the fans definitely stood out." Which coaches did you connect with this weekend and what was their overall message to you? How often do you stay in contact with the Tech coaches? "Coach Blanchard and basically to just keep doing what I am doing. We talk here and there nothing too crazy." Which position is Tech recruiting you for and what do you bring to the field? "Recruiting me at corner and I bring leadership and energy love to compete." What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech? "I love the program lots of positive players and coaches, I say 1-10 it’s definitely about an 9-10." Who are some of the schools that are recruiting you the most right now? "Texas Tech and Baylor." Do you have any other visits coming up or scheduled for the season? "No, not any games scheduled."

Thoughts on the game, atmosphere, etc? What stood out to you from the visit? "It was definitely a very cool experience for my 1st gameday visit, the atmosphere was vibrant, and there was just so much energy. One of the things that stood out to me was the Texas Tech coaching staff and the strong relationships they have with the recruits. Emphasizing a supportive and collaborative environment, highlighting the program’s commitment to player development both on and off the field." Which coaches did you connect with this weekend and what was their overall message to you? How often do you stay in contact with the Tech coaches? "I got to see the Head coach - Coach McGuire, also the Wide Receiver coach I said what’s up to - Coach Johnson, and also spoke with Coach Blanchard the General Manager. This is my first time speaking with them." Which position is Tech recruiting you for and what do you bring to the field? "I’m being recruited as a Wide Receiver, and I would say I bring size and route running ability also being able to catch the ball no matter where it is." What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech? "I really enjoyed being there and really believe they are building something special there at Tech. Also they have a great coaching staff and have noticed that they know how to build there relationships with recruits. After the game day experience there I’m really interested to see more and would love to play there some day." Who are some of the schools that are recruiting you the most right now? "Right now I’m still kinda on the low and no one has heavily recruiting me but have had some interest from a few Ivy League schools. But I know for sure this off season is going to go crazy." Do you have any other visits coming up or scheduled for the season? "Right now I don’t have any other scheduled visits at other schools but plan on going up to Kansas State very soon."

Thoughts on the game, atmosphere, etc? What stood out to you from the visit? "The game was amazing to watch and the atmosphere was amazing I loved all the chants and the lights and the stadium looked amazing. The thing that stood out the most was how helpful everyone was with questions I had." Which coaches did you connect with this weekend and what was their overall message to you? How often do you stay in contact with the Tech coaches? "I talked to coach Blanchard and he was amazing he seemed to genuinely care about what I was saying and it made me less nervous to talk to him. His overall message was to keep the work that I was doing and I talk to the coaches sometimes but not every often." Which position is Tech recruiting you for and what do you bring to the field? "The running back position is recruiting me and I bring a hardcore mentality to the field. I want the defense to see me coming and move because the play before I made them pay for tackling me." What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech? "The program seems very welcoming the coaches seem committed to winning but also making sure the players are giving it their all. My interest level is high because the campus and everything about Tech seems amazing." Who are some of the schools that are recruiting you the most right now? "At the moment Baylor is also recruiting me." Do you have any other visits coming up or scheduled for the season? "As of now I don't have any other visits to go to."

Thoughts on the game, atmosphere, etc? What stood out to you from the visit? "I had a great time at the game the atmosphere was amazing just a great place to be around with great people." Which coaches did you connect with this weekend and what was their overall message to you? How often do you stay in contact with the Tech coaches? "I was in contact with coach Martin, coach Nance and coach Book (Josh Bookbinder). Coach Nance and coach Book we were talking about me and my season but me and coach Martin where talking about school, how my life has been. We have built a relationship past football and I keep in contact every week or so." Which position is Tech recruiting you for and what do you bring to the field? "I’m being recruited to be a Strong Safety and I what I being to the field is energy and a great leader, I’m gonna play my heart out till the last whistle. I’m a great tackler and I’m a ball hawk." What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech? "I love Texas Tech and everything about the history and they have just shown me so much love. My interest level is definitely up there." Who are some of the schools that are recruiting you the most right now? "Some of the school recruiting me are TCU, UNLV I have a offer from them and K-State and some others." Do you have any other visits coming up or scheduled for the season? "Yes, I do have some more visits on schedule for this year."

Thoughts on the game, atmosphere, etc? What stood out to you from the visit? "What stood out to me was the hard coaching, and Raider culture." Which coaches did you connect with this weekend and what was their overall message to you? How often do you stay in contact with the Tech coaches? "I connected with coach Cochran and his overall message was that I'm gonna be great, and that I should keep coming back to see the Raiders culture. I stay in contact with Tech quite often." Which position is Tech recruiting you for and what do you bring to the field? "They’re recruiting me as an ATH. I play TE/DE what I bring to the field is pressure on QB's and I draw attention to the middle of field so that my WR's can get 1v1's vs corners." What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech? "I would say I’m very interested in Texas Tech as a football program and educational standpoint. I would most definitely say they caught my eye." Who are some of the schools that are recruiting you the most right now? "There are a lot of schools recruiting me right now but I’m still young and have plenty of time to grow as a player."

Thoughts on the game, atmosphere, etc? What stood out to you from the visit? "I thought the atmosphere was great, there was a lot of energy, unique ways to get crowd loud, the little details that make big difference like the stadium lights during Raider Power chant, coaches and players were always engaged in the game and fans getting them loud especially on 3rd downs." Which coaches did you connect with this weekend and what was their overall message to you? How often do you stay in contact with the Tech coaches? "I connected with GM Coach Blanchard for a very brief moment, didn’t have a chance to get other coaches." Which position is Tech recruiting you for and what do you bring to the field? "I play slot and outside wide receiver, I work very hard, I lift my teammates up around me and give them a lot of praise, I compete with my teammates and make people in front and behind me on depth chart better. I have very reliable hands, make tough catches, compete for the ball in the air, solid route running, need coaches to help me with speed which I believe a high level program like Texas Tech can help me achieve." What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech? "I think Texas Tech program can compete at a high level with additions of a few more key players, very interested in playing for Texas Tech." Who are some of the schools that are recruiting you the most right now? "Not too highly recruited right now, but I have most connections with the coaches at University of North Texas and Texas Tech." Do you have any other visits coming up or scheduled for the season? "I have a visit coming up at K-State in couple of weeks, maybe another but not yet confirmed."

Thoughts on the game, atmosphere, etc? What stood out to you from the visit? "What stood out to me was how the coaches treated me. The atmosphere was crazy there. It was better than some of the other visits I have been on. It was really nice there. The coaches treated me well, and we sat down and had dinner with them." Which coaches did you connect with this weekend, and what was their overall message to you? How often do you stay in contact with the Tech coaches? "I talked to Coach (Dave)Martin and Coach (Juice) Johnson. Coach Martin was the one who got me down for the visit, and we sat down and had a talk and talked about a lot of different things. With Coach Juice, we talked about how the season was going. I talk to and check in with Coach Martin once a month, and I met Coach Juice yesterday. I follow him on Twitter and got his number, so I look forward to connecting with him." Which position is Tech recruiting you at? What do you bring to the field? "I am a wide receiver, and I also play free safety. As a wide receiver, I am always out there to make plays and score touchdowns. I feel if I get the ball, I can always get some yards after the catch due to my speed, ability, and size." What are your thoughts on Tech's football program, and what is your interest level in playing at Tech? "I like Texas Tech a lot, but at the same time, I am just a sophomore, so I haven't really thought that far ahead. But I really did like Tech, though." What are some of the schools that are recruiting you the most right now? "Oklahoma, Tulsa, and North Texas. I have also been in touch with Kansas State." Do you have any other visits coming up or scheduled for this season? "Not at this time, but I will have some eventually."

Thoughts on the game, atmosphere, etc? What stood out to you from the visit? "It was an awesome atmosphere, and they showed great hospitality." Which coaches did you connect with this weekend, and what was their overall message to you? How often do you stay in contact with the Tech coaches? "I got to connect with Coach (Josh) Bookbinder and stay in touch with him every week or so." What are your thoughts on Tech's football program, and what is your interest level in playing at Tech? "I would love to play at Texas Tech. It has always been my dream since I was a kid." What are some of the schools that are recruiting you the most right now? "I've talked to Abilene Christian University and West Texas A&M." Do you have any other visits coming up or scheduled for this season? "No, I have no more scheduled for this season."

Thoughts on the game, atmosphere, etc? What stood out to you from the visit? "The game was great, and the fan base was very interactive with the game and team. The players always kept their heads up no matter what. What stood out to me is how the players played through adversity and how friendly the people around Texas Tech are." Which coaches did you connect with this weekend, and what was their overall message to you? How often do you stay in contact with the Tech coaches? "I didn't get the chance to talk to any of the coaches. I wish I would have, but maybe next time I can." Which position is Tech recruiting you at? What do you bring to the field? "I play cornerback and wide receiver. I bring the energy and the mentality of playing my hardest at all times. Not stopping, and knowing that it could mess up the team if I mess up. That and I'm a leader." What are your thoughts on Tech's football program, and what is your interest level in playing at Tech? "Tech's football program is one of the best in college, and I love the atmosphere and everything. My interest level is like a three, just because I'm a sophomore." What are some of the schools that are recruiting you the most right now? "I haven't talked to anyone else." Do you have any other visits coming up or scheduled for this season? "None."

Thoughts on the game, atmosphere, etc? What stood out to you from the visit? "The atmosphere felt good, and what stuck out was how everyone was into the game, even though we had some flaws." Which coaches did you connect with this weekend, and what was their overall message to you? How often do you stay in contact with the Tech coaches? "I didn't really talk to any coaches." Which position is Tech recruiting you at? What do you bring to the field? "Safety is the position I'm getting recruited for, and I know that I could bring a lot to a good coached team." What are your thoughts on Tech's football program, and what is your interest level in playing at Tech? "I like the program at Tech. They are all close and like a family, and I have a high interest in them." What are some of the schools that are recruiting you the most right now? "None right now." Do you have any other visits coming up or scheduled for this season? "None."



Thoughts on the game, atmosphere, etc? What stood out to you from the visit? "The atmosphere was amazing, and I would love to be a part of that program someday." Which coaches did you connect with this weekend, and what was their overall message to you? How often do you stay in contact with the Tech coaches? "I talked to one, but I don't remember his name. But he was asking me what school I went to and what grade I was in." Which position is Tech recruiting you at? What do you bring to the field? "Wide receiver and cornerback. I bring intensity and competition, and I go hard every play." What are your thoughts on Tech's football program, and what is your interest level in playing at Tech? "They are a great program but also have a lot of work to do. I also love the facility and the school. My interest level is a 10/10." What are some of the schools that are recruiting you the most right now? "Texas Tech and McPherson College Bulldogs." Do you have any other visits coming up or scheduled for this season? "No."