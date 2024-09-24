Visitor reactions to Texas Tech's 30-22 win over ASU

2028 ATH Jeremiah "Bear" Tabor with Texas Tech assistant coach Kenny Perry

Over the weekend Texas Tech won its 2024 Big 12 opener 30-22 in front of a sold out Jones AT&T Stadium. Also in attendance were several recruits across the 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028 classes. RedRaiderSports caught up with a handful of the prospects for their reactions to gameday in Lubbock and more.

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "What stood out to me was the energy Tech had before and during the game and how nice the locker room is." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the staff? "I connected with coach McGuire and my relationship is good either way them they have a very good coaching staff." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "I plan to visit McMurry this year and North Texas"

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "In Lubbock I had a great time. We got to go to the recruiting lounge for pre game and watch warmups from the lounge which was a great experience. Coaches would come in and out saying hello to everyone. What stood out to me was the atmosphere and how everyone felt like family." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the staff? "I connected the most with coach DeRuyter, Blanchard and Martin. My relationship with the staff is amazing, they make it feel like I’ve known them my whole life." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "I do have more visits coming up in the near future."

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "The day in Lubbock was great I really like the recruit lounge and then being up close to the players and coaches after the game." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the staff? "I talked with coach DeRuyter and coach Cochran." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "Later this season I have 1 more as I know game day visit"

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "At Texas Tech, I got to walk the campus a little bit, get my measurements marked, eat food, watch the players warm up and of course shake some of the coaches hands and watch Texas Tech win. Something that stood out to me the most was the hospitality from the coaches and assistants, while having focus on the game they had to play." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the staff? "The coach I connected with the most was Assistant Director of Scouting, Coach Wesley Harwell, cracking jokes and just having simple conversations." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "As of right now, I have no other game invites."

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "What really stood out to me the most was being in the locker room and talking to some of the players after the big win, seeing how they felt about the game, and getting some tips about the next level of football. At the game, all the coaches and staff members treated my parents and me with great respect and were very welcoming." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the staff? "The coaches that stood out the most were Coach Brian Nance and Coach Wesley Harwell. Coach Brian Nance invited me to the game, kept in contact, and shared a lot of valuable information. Coach Wesley Harwell showed me around and gave me great insights on how college football is preparing me for the next few years." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "So far, I have visited ASU, SMU, and Texas Tech. I am heading down to Waco soon to visit Baylor, and that’s all that’s lined up so far. Later in the year, I would like to visit OU, UF, Texas, and return to Texas Tech for some games."

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "We got on the shuttle and went to check in and then to the recruit lounge. The recruit lounge was awesome! You can watch some of the players warming up on the field from the lounge but then after everyone finished eating we got to go out onto the field to watch warm ups. It was so cool and I was right where the RBs were warming up. After the game we got to go to the locker room and I met the running backs and it was great to see Tahj after I got to work with him at camp over the summer. I think out of the whole day what was really cool was that Coach McGuire came by the lounge to say hi and you don’t really see head coaches do that often." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the staff? "I was able to talk to Coach Perry and Coach Nance and then Coach McGuire came in and I got to talk to him too which was really cool. All the coaches and staff at Texas Tech makes you feel like family and they make my family feel like family. I think I have a good relationship with the Texas Tech staff everyone there calls me “Bear” so i feel like it’s more personable and they get me." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "Right now I don’t have any more visits planned this season, but I will be at the camp this summer and I’m already ready to get back and work."

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "They treated me very good and I enjoyed myself and a very good atmosphere to be at." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the staff? "I talked to one coaches the general manager and he’s a great coach." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "I don’t have any current visits right now and I would love to come back to Texas Tech."

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "During the day in Lubbock I got to take some of my measurements, watch the team warmup, meet with some of the coaches and also some of the players." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the staff? "I connected with one of the receiver coaches and looking to further grow that relationship." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "I do not have any other visits scheduled yet."

What did you get to do during your day in Lubbock? What stood out to you from the visit? "During the day I got check in with my height and weight, go to the recruiting lounge and eat and meet a few coaches, then go on the sidelines during pregame warmups. What stood out to me was the atmosphere and good energy from the team." Which coaches did you connect with and how is your relationship with the staff? "I got to connect with a few coaches. I got to meet coach DeRuyter (again). He had worked with my dad previously about 10 years ago so there was already somewhat a relationship going on." Do you have any other visits coming up this season? "As of right now I don’t have any visits coming up this season."