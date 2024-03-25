As Texas Tech Football continues through spring practices, the staff is also hosting recruits for visits. This past Saturday was no exception, as a large group of prospects made trips to the 806 to see what the Red Raiders are all about. We caught up with a few for their thoughts on the day in Lubbock and more.

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do and see. "First we got to tour the athletic facilities, I got to see Jones AT&T stadium. After that we got to tour the campus, I was really excited about the engineering facility." What was your favorite part of the visit? Did anything stand out? "My favorite part of the visit was how energized Coach McGuire was and how happy he was to see me there." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "I was able to connect with coach Brian Nance, Coach McGuire, and Coach Zarnell Fitch. I been know coach Nance for a while but I just met coach McGuire and coach Fitch." Overall thoughts on Texas Tech and your interest in potentially being a Red Raider? "I love the energy at the practice…I was always taught you practice how you play, so that was big for me. The Red Raiders is one of the top schools I see myself wanting to play for." If someone hasn't seen you play what do you bring to the field? "I play team ball, I will do my job to help my team win. I workout all the time so I be prepared for war." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "I’m hearing a lot from Texas, Michigan, Texas A&M, Alabama, Colorado, USC, and Baylor." What's next for you this off-season? Any other visit plans or events coming up? "I plan on doing some camps this summer at Baylor, Texas Tech, and Texas State…and grinding in the weight room all summer."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWQgYSBncmVhdCBleHBlcmllbmNlIGF0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QFRleGFzVGVjaEZCPC9hPiBwcmFjdGljZeKApmdvdCBhIGNoYW5jZSB0 byBtZWV0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2haRml0 Y2g/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoWkZpdGNoPC9hPiAgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CbmFuY2VUVFU/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJuYW5jZVRUVTwvYT4gYW5kIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSm9leU1jR3VpcmVUVFU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QEpvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVPC9hPiBhbHNvIHNhdyBteSBURVAgYnJv dGhlciA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RUaWxtb24xNj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVFRpbG1vbjE2PC9hPiDwn5mP8J+Pvjxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVEVQNTI1Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVEVQNTI1MjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9UaGVlQ29hY2hQb25jaG8/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QFRoZWVDb2FjaFBvbmNobzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1Vk RWxvOURDTmwiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VZEVsbzlEQ05sPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IEVkZGlzb24g4oCcU2FjS2luZ+KAnSBLaW5nIChAU2FjS2luZ1By ZWRhdG9yKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NhY0tpbmdQ cmVkYXRvci9zdGF0dXMvMTc3MTY3NTYxMDg4NjE0ODE4OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAyMywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do and see. "This weekend I get to see the campus and see the memorial for the soldiers that have passed away, and then after the campus tour I went to the Texas Tech practice." What was your favorite part of the visit? Did anything stand out? "My favorite part of the visit was how everyone was treating each other and how they were a family and welcoming to me." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "I was able to talk to the WR coach, coach Johnson and then I talked to the head coach, Coach McGuire, then I talked to the recruiting coach, coach Blanchard, and I have indeed stayed in contact with them." Overall thoughts on Texas Tech and your interest in potentially being a Red Raider? "I really like Texas Tech and it’s close to home so I think it could be a potentially in my future." If someone hasn't seen you play what do you bring to the field? "I think the first thing you can notice about me is my size so obviously the deep balls and if you have watched my film on screen passes I can find the hole and get loose for yards or even a touchdown." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "Currently I’m not hearing from any other schools other than Texas Tech." What's next for you this off-season? Any other visit plans or events coming up? "I'm going to go to the Texas Tech camp from May 31st through June 2nd."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1R5Sm9obnNvbl8y MDI3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkB0eWpvaG5zb25fMjAyNzwvYT4g RXZlbiBvbiBhIGJpZyBkYXkgZm9yIHRoaXMgZ3V5LCBIZSB0YWtlcyB0aW1l IHRvIGRvIGJpZyBicm90aGVyIHN0dWZmLiBUcmFpbmluZyBmb3IgdGhlIExp bCBndXkgb24gVGV4YXMgVGVjaCBjYW1wdXMuIPCfkpkgdSBUeS4gQ29uZ3Jh dHMgb24gdG9kYXksIFlvdXIgaGFyZCB3b3JrIGlzIHBheWluZyBvZmYhISA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMnRNczJLdERRWiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tLzJ0TXMyS3REUVo8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSGVhdGhlciBCcm93biAo QGZ4eW1hbWF2ZXQyMzIzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2Z4eW1hbWF2ZXQyMzIzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzcxNzAxNTExNjc4MDUwNTQzP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDI0LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do and see. "Got the see the campus and practice facility and stadium." What was your favorite part of the visit? Did anything stand out? "Watching the team practice and meeting the coaches." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "Met with head coach McGuire and TE coach Cochran and recruiters B Nance and Blanch, we exchanged information and we’ll be in touch with B Nance." Overall thoughts on Texas Tech and your interest in potentially being a Red Raider? "Tech is great school from what I seen so far I love the environment and coaching staff I could definitely see myself attending their program." If someone hasn't seen you play what do you bring to the field? "A complete total package that has the ability to play almost any position on the field wherever coaches need me.. my gifted size alone plays a factor on the field but my dawg mentality on the field is what I think coaches will really be impressed with." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "SMU, TCU, UH, Tulsa, Arizona are some of the other schools I’ve spoken with." What's next for you this off-season? Any other visit plans or events coming up? "Just lifting weights getting ready for spring ball staying in shape training and have a couple camps I will be attending this summer SMU, TCU, UT and Texas Tech Camp so far."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFua3MgZm9yIGhhdmluZyBtZSB0b2RheSBkZWZpbml0ZWx5IHdh cyBhIGdyZWF0IGV4cGVyaWVuY2UgbG9va2luZyBmd2QgdG8gY2FtcCAgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UZXhhc1RlY2hGQj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSm9leU1jR3VpcmVUVFU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QEpvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoQ29jaHJhblRUVT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AQ29hY2hDb2NocmFuVFRVPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0JuYW5jZVRUVT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQm5hbmNl VFRVPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2prYnRqY181 Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AamtidGpjXzUzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tpY2tzbGlkZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AS2lja3NsaWRlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1JlY3J1aXRUaGVDb3ZlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBS ZWNydWl0VGhlQ292ZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9nZWV6bHVpemJhdG1hbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AZ2Vlemx1 aXpiYXRtYW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSkdv bnphbGVzSnIxMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASkdvbnphbGVzSnIx MDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2c1bWozUFFlZ2oiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9nNW1qM1BRZWdqPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1hdHQgWmVp Z2xlciAoQE1hdHRaaWdnMTIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vTWF0dFppZ2cxMi9zdGF0dXMvMTc3MTcxODY2NjM2NDU3OTk4ND9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAyNCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do and see. "Well down there we got to go in meetings and watch the practice and stuff it was a very fun experience I had fun." What was your favorite part of the visit? Did anything stand out? "The 1 on 1’s with the O-Line and D-Line." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "Well coach McGuire and coach Ah You. I haven’t been in touch recently but I will be soon." Overall thoughts on Texas Tech and your interest in potentially being a Red Raider? "The energy was just off the charts and everything and my interest in Tech is good right now but I still don’t know yet." If someone hasn't seen you play what do you bring to the field? "Well I’m fast, I use my length and I’m quick with my hands." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "SMU, TCU, Houston, North Texas, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Baylor." What's next for you this off-season? Any other visit plans or events coming up? "I haven’t scheduled any yet but I will soon."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQUdU Rz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0FHVEc8L2E+ IEJMRVNTRUQgVE8gU0FZIEkgSEFWRSBSRUNFSVZFRCBBIE9GRkVSIEZST00g VEVYQVMgVEVDSPCflqTinaTvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9qa2J0amNfNTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGprYnRqY181 MzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SZWRSYWlkZXJT cG9ydHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJlZFJhaWRlclNwb3J0czwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SZWRSYWlkZXJfRkI/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJlZFJhaWRlcl9GQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Kb2V5TWNHdWlyZVRUVT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASm9leU1jR3VpcmVUVFU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vX1JlY3J1aXRfVGVtcGxlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBfUmVjcnVpdF9UZW1wbGU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hTdGV3X1RUUj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hTdGV3X1RUUjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9jdXJ0aXNfZGF2aW9uP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBj dXJ0aXNfZGF2aW9uPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vWGptUjBQ S3p1ayI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1hqbVIwUEt6dWs8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgSmFtYXJpb24gQ2FybHRvbiAoQEphbWFyaW9uQzI2KSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0phbWFyaW9uQzI2L3N0YXR1cy8xNzcxNjQy MTE2NjU0OTc3MDQ1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDIzLCAy MDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do and see. "My day in Lubbock was amazing I got to tour around the school, look the field, meet coaches and players, watch their first practice in full pads, and I also got to eat with the players. I really like the program." What was your favorite part of the visit? Did anything stand out? "My favorite part of the visit was the practice, the energy from the coaches and players was unmatched." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "The coaches I was able to connect to were Coach McGuire, Coach Kenny Perry, and Coach Nance a little." Overall thoughts on Texas Tech and your interest in potentially being a Red Raider? "I really liked what I saw at Texas Tech from the campus, the players, and the coaches. It’s overall a great program to me, my interest in potentially being a Red Raider is high based off of my first visit." If someone hasn't seen you play what do you bring to the field? "I feel like I bring a lot of physicality to the game, I’m big, strong, smart, and fast and it’s hard to stop someone that has all of those traits. I bring a lot of energy to the team during the game and I’m a leader so the team energy feeds off of me." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "No offers." What's next for you this off-season? Any other visit plans or events coming up? "I will be back to Lubbock to camp. A few more visits during the spring. Then Rivals Camp, UH, Baylor, UTSA, TXST this spring. Training with multiple trainers. Running track and playing some 7on7. Overall just preparing my body for the fall."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGhhZCBhIGdyZWF0IHRpbWUgdG9kYXkgYXQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UZXhhc1RlY2hGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI8L2E+ICEhIHRoYW5rIHlvdSBmb3IgaGF2aW5n IG1lIGxvb2tpbmcgZm9yd2FyZCB0byBzZWVpbmcgeW91IGd1eXMgYWdhaW4g ISE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvd3JlY2tl bT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I3dyZWNrZW08 L2E+IPCfjLU8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoS2Vu bnlQZXJyeT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hLZW5ueVBlcnJ5 PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvZXlNY0d1aXJl VFRVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKb2V5TWNHdWlyZVRUVTwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CbmFuY2VUVFU/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJuYW5jZVRUVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KR29uemFsZXNKcjEwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBKR29uemFsZXNKcjEwPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0JlbmphbWluR29sYW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJl bmphbWluR29sYW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9MWU0xa1Ro SVdKIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vTFlNMWtUaElXSjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBKYXl2aW9uIENsYXl0ZXIgKEBqYXl2aW9uX2NsYXl0ZXIpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamF5dmlvbl9jbGF5dGVyL3N0YXR1cy8x NzcxNzQ5NzQzNjE1NDE4NzcxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNo IDI0LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do and see. "Took a tour of the football facilities and campus. Also got to watch practice from the field and go to the crawfish boil for the team after practice." What was your favorite part of the visit? Did anything stand out? "Getting to go to practice was my favorite part of the day. What stood out most was the high energy the players and coaches had at practice." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "I got to talk with a lot of the coaches this weekend. I was excited to get to talk to Head Coach McGuire, Receivers Coach Johnson, O-Line Coach Clay McGuire and GM of Recruiting Coach Blanchard." Overall thoughts on Texas Tech and your interest in potentially being a Red Raider? "I loved everything about my visit at Texas Tech. My dad and my older brother both went to school at Tech so it would really cool to get a chance to play there." If someone hasn't seen you play what do you bring to the field? "I feel like on the field I am very explosive and bring max effort and physicality." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "So far this off-season I have visited Arizona and Tech." What's next for you this off-season? Any other visit plans or events coming up? "This off-season I plan to visit Arkansas, TCU, Texas A&M and Baylor. I plan to go to camp at Tech, Texas, Oklahoma, Baylor and a few others. Right now I am running track."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RleGFzVGVjaEZC P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUZXhhc1RlY2hGQjwvYT4gdGhhbmtz IGZvciBoYXZpbmcgbWUgdGhpcyB3ZWVrZW5kISBDYW7igJl0IHdhaXQgdG8g Y29tZSBiYWNrIGZvciBjYW1wIHRoaXMgc3VtbWVyLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV3JlY2tFbT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dyZWNrRW08L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Kb2V5TWNHdWlyZVRUVT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5ASm9leU1jR3VpcmVUVFU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vamtidGpjXzUzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBq a2J0amNfNTM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQm5h bmNlVFRVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCbmFuY2VUVFU8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2xheU1jR3VpcmVUVFU/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENsYXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NPQUNISlVJQ0VfP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDT0FDSEpVSUNFXzwvYT48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RoZWVDb2FjaFBvbmNobz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AVGhlZUNvYWNoUG9uY2hvPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0JlbmphbWluR29sYW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJl bmphbWluR29sYW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Q29hY2hfSHVnaGVzMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hfSHVn aGVzMjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEJf TW9yZ2FuP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaEJfTW9yZ2FuPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vaXRoekFPSDRGdiI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2l0aHpBT0g0RnY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVHlsYW4gSGVuZGVy c29uIChAVHlsYW5IZW5kZXJzb243KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1R5bGFuSGVuZGVyc29uNy9zdGF0dXMvMTc3MjA2MjY4NDY1OTI0 NTQ1OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAyNSwgMjAyNDwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do and see. "First off, I really enjoyed my day in Lubbock and want to thank the coaching staff again for having me. While I was there I got a first hand look at how their team and other meetings went and how they practiced." What was your favorite part of the visit? Did anything stand out? "My favorite part of the visit was when the WR’s and DB’s were doing one on one’s. this stood out to me because the competition they brought was exciting to watch." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "The coaches I connected with the most were DB coach (Coach Yates) head coach (Coach McGuire) and defensive coordinator (Coach DeRuyter). My relationship with them went great and I plan to keep in contact often." Overall thoughts on Texas Tech and your interest in potentially being a Red Raider? "I liked the environment and will definitely keep them in mind throughout my recruiting process." If someone hasn't seen you play what do you bring to the field? "I feel like I bring leadership through example on the field when I play." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "The other schools that have offered me are the main schools in contact with me right now." What's next for you this off-season? Any other visit plans or events coming up? "My off-season/spring schedule isn’t fully decided yet."