Visitor Reactions: Texas Tech spring practice 3/23
As Texas Tech Football continues through spring practices, the staff is also hosting recruits for visits.
This past Saturday was no exception, as a large group of prospects made trips to the 806 to see what the Red Raiders are all about.
We caught up with a few for their thoughts on the day in Lubbock and more.
Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do and see.
"First we got to tour the athletic facilities, I got to see Jones AT&T stadium. After that we got to tour the campus, I was really excited about the engineering facility."
What was your favorite part of the visit? Did anything stand out?
"My favorite part of the visit was how energized Coach McGuire was and how happy he was to see me there."
Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact?
"I was able to connect with coach Brian Nance, Coach McGuire, and Coach Zarnell Fitch. I been know coach Nance for a while but I just met coach McGuire and coach Fitch."
Overall thoughts on Texas Tech and your interest in potentially being a Red Raider?
"I love the energy at the practice…I was always taught you practice how you play, so that was big for me. The Red Raiders is one of the top schools I see myself wanting to play for."
If someone hasn't seen you play what do you bring to the field?
"I play team ball, I will do my job to help my team win. I workout all the time so I be prepared for war."
Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now?
"I’m hearing a lot from Texas, Michigan, Texas A&M, Alabama, Colorado, USC, and Baylor."
What's next for you this off-season? Any other visit plans or events coming up?
"I plan on doing some camps this summer at Baylor, Texas Tech, and Texas State…and grinding in the weight room all summer."
Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do and see.
"This weekend I get to see the campus and see the memorial for the soldiers that have passed away, and then after the campus tour I went to the Texas Tech practice."
What was your favorite part of the visit? Did anything stand out?
"My favorite part of the visit was how everyone was treating each other and how they were a family and welcoming to me."
Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact?
"I was able to talk to the WR coach, coach Johnson and then I talked to the head coach, Coach McGuire, then I talked to the recruiting coach, coach Blanchard, and I have indeed stayed in contact with them."
Overall thoughts on Texas Tech and your interest in potentially being a Red Raider?
"I really like Texas Tech and it’s close to home so I think it could be a potentially in my future."
If someone hasn't seen you play what do you bring to the field?
"I think the first thing you can notice about me is my size so obviously the deep balls and if you have watched my film on screen passes I can find the hole and get loose for yards or even a touchdown."
Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now?
"Currently I’m not hearing from any other schools other than Texas Tech."
What's next for you this off-season? Any other visit plans or events coming up?
"I'm going to go to the Texas Tech camp from May 31st through June 2nd."
Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do and see.
"Got the see the campus and practice facility and stadium."
What was your favorite part of the visit? Did anything stand out?
"Watching the team practice and meeting the coaches."
Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact?
"Met with head coach McGuire and TE coach Cochran and recruiters B Nance and Blanch, we exchanged information and we’ll be in touch with B Nance."
Overall thoughts on Texas Tech and your interest in potentially being a Red Raider?
"Tech is great school from what I seen so far I love the environment and coaching staff I could definitely see myself attending their program."
If someone hasn't seen you play what do you bring to the field?
"A complete total package that has the ability to play almost any position on the field wherever coaches need me.. my gifted size alone plays a factor on the field but my dawg mentality on the field is what I think coaches will really be impressed with."
Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now?
"SMU, TCU, UH, Tulsa, Arizona are some of the other schools I’ve spoken with."
What's next for you this off-season? Any other visit plans or events coming up?
"Just lifting weights getting ready for spring ball staying in shape training and have a couple camps I will be attending this summer SMU, TCU, UT and Texas Tech Camp so far."
Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do and see.
"Well down there we got to go in meetings and watch the practice and stuff it was a very fun experience I had fun."
What was your favorite part of the visit? Did anything stand out?
"The 1 on 1’s with the O-Line and D-Line."
Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact?
"Well coach McGuire and coach Ah You. I haven’t been in touch recently but I will be soon."
Overall thoughts on Texas Tech and your interest in potentially being a Red Raider?
"The energy was just off the charts and everything and my interest in Tech is good right now but I still don’t know yet."
If someone hasn't seen you play what do you bring to the field?
"Well I’m fast, I use my length and I’m quick with my hands."
Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now?
"SMU, TCU, Houston, North Texas, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Baylor."
What's next for you this off-season? Any other visit plans or events coming up?
"I haven’t scheduled any yet but I will soon."
Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do and see.
"My day in Lubbock was amazing I got to tour around the school, look the field, meet coaches and players, watch their first practice in full pads, and I also got to eat with the players. I really like the program."
What was your favorite part of the visit? Did anything stand out?
"My favorite part of the visit was the practice, the energy from the coaches and players was unmatched."
Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact?
"The coaches I was able to connect to were Coach McGuire, Coach Kenny Perry, and Coach Nance a little."
Overall thoughts on Texas Tech and your interest in potentially being a Red Raider?
"I really liked what I saw at Texas Tech from the campus, the players, and the coaches. It’s overall a great program to me, my interest in potentially being a Red Raider is high based off of my first visit."
If someone hasn't seen you play what do you bring to the field?
"I feel like I bring a lot of physicality to the game, I’m big, strong, smart, and fast and it’s hard to stop someone that has all of those traits. I bring a lot of energy to the team during the game and I’m a leader so the team energy feeds off of me."
Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now?
"No offers."
What's next for you this off-season? Any other visit plans or events coming up?
"I will be back to Lubbock to camp. A few more visits during the spring. Then Rivals Camp, UH, Baylor, UTSA, TXST this spring. Training with multiple trainers. Running track and playing some 7on7. Overall just preparing my body for the fall."
Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do and see.
"Took a tour of the football facilities and campus. Also got to watch practice from the field and go to the crawfish boil for the team after practice."
What was your favorite part of the visit? Did anything stand out?
"Getting to go to practice was my favorite part of the day. What stood out most was the high energy the players and coaches had at practice."
Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact?
"I got to talk with a lot of the coaches this weekend. I was excited to get to talk to Head Coach McGuire, Receivers Coach Johnson, O-Line Coach Clay McGuire and GM of Recruiting Coach Blanchard."
Overall thoughts on Texas Tech and your interest in potentially being a Red Raider?
"I loved everything about my visit at Texas Tech. My dad and my older brother both went to school at Tech so it would really cool to get a chance to play there."
If someone hasn't seen you play what do you bring to the field?
"I feel like on the field I am very explosive and bring max effort and physicality."
Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now?
"So far this off-season I have visited Arizona and Tech."
What's next for you this off-season? Any other visit plans or events coming up?
"This off-season I plan to visit Arkansas, TCU, Texas A&M and Baylor. I plan to go to camp at Tech, Texas, Oklahoma, Baylor and a few others. Right now I am running track."
Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do and see.
"First off, I really enjoyed my day in Lubbock and want to thank the coaching staff again for having me. While I was there I got a first hand look at how their team and other meetings went and how they practiced."
What was your favorite part of the visit? Did anything stand out?
"My favorite part of the visit was when the WR’s and DB’s were doing one on one’s. this stood out to me because the competition they brought was exciting to watch."
Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact?
"The coaches I connected with the most were DB coach (Coach Yates) head coach (Coach McGuire) and defensive coordinator (Coach DeRuyter). My relationship with them went great and I plan to keep in contact often."
Overall thoughts on Texas Tech and your interest in potentially being a Red Raider?
"I liked the environment and will definitely keep them in mind throughout my recruiting process."
If someone hasn't seen you play what do you bring to the field?
"I feel like I bring leadership through example on the field when I play."
Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now?
"The other schools that have offered me are the main schools in contact with me right now."
What's next for you this off-season? Any other visit plans or events coming up?
"My off-season/spring schedule isn’t fully decided yet."