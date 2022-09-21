Cumbie had every player on his team write a letter to the family of Clemson DL Bryan Bresee, who missed the game after the loss of his sister to brain cancer.

Sonny Cumbie had a tough game ahead of him against Clemson and with the support he showed the Tigers, Dabo Sweeney had great things to say about the former Red Raider coach.

A lot happened in college football this weekend and Louisiana Tech head coach Sonny Cumbie made headlines. Today, we take a look at some of the former Red Raiders' performances this weekend.

McNeil and the Bulldogs lost to #5 Clemson 48-20 on Saturday and McNeil struggled to keep hang onto the football.

He threw two interceptions along with a touchdown and 311 yards in the loss.

Henry Colombi-QB-Marshall:

Coming off the upset in South Bend, Colombi and Marshall fell to Bowling Green in overtime on Saturday 37-34.

Colombi played decently well in the loss, throwing for two touchdowns and 338 yards on 23 completions.

Colombi and the Thundering Herd head to Troy next weekend as conference play opens.

Maverick McIvor-QB-Abilene Christian:

McIvor and the Wildcats fell to Missouri 34-17 while McIvor struggled to move the ball against SEC competition.

He threw for 199 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in the loss. He and the Wildcats face Western New Mexico in Abilene on Saturday.

Brandon Bouyer-Randle -LB-UConn:

Bouyer-Randle and the Huskies were shut out against #4 Michigan in the Big House on Saturday.

He had a solid game in what was otherwise forgettable for UConn as he recorded three total tackles and a sack in the loss.

The Huskies travel to Raleigh to take on NC State this weekend.

Devin Drew-DL-Nebraska:

After not seeing much playing time in the past few weeks, Drew recorded three total tackles and a sack in the Cornhuskers blowout loss against Oklahoma.

Nebraska is on an open week before hosting Nebraska on October 1.

Nelson Mbanasor-DL-Texas State:

Mbanasor was able to make a small impact in the Bobcats blowout loss to Baylor in Waco.

He recorded three total tackles in the loss and will have an opportunity to build on it against Houston Baptist this weekend.