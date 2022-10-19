Another week of college football is in the books means another week of playing time for some former Red Raiders which included a great outing for Parker McNeil against North Texas.

Parker McNeil-QB-Louisiana Tech:

McNeil had an excellent day in the 47-27 loss to North Texas throwing for two touchdowns and 424 yards.

He found his receivers named Harris well on Saturday as both Smoke and Tre had over 125 yards receiving while Tahj Magee caught a touchdown.

https://twitter.com/LATechFB/status/1581414187326001152?s=20&t=doY9pO1v0Q8tcBwjKwOajg

https://twitter.com/LATechFB/status/1581397606718009344?s=20&t=doY9pO1v0Q8tcBwjKwOajg

Brandon Bouyer-Randle -LB-UConn:

Bouyer-Randle and the Huskies lost to Ball State 27-25 on Saturday.

In the loss, the former Red Raider made nine total tackles.

Devin Drew-DL-Nebraska:

After a lengthy amount of time not seeing the field, Drew finally got on the field but failed to record a statistic on Saturday in the 43-37 loss to Purdue.

Nelson Mbanassor-DL-Texas State:

Mbanassor and the Bobcats fell to Troy 17-14 on Saturday, and he made three total tackles in the loss.

The Bobcats will host Southern Miss on Saturday.

Ja’Lynn Polk-WR-Washington:

Polk had a big day with the Huskies as the second leading receiver on four receptions that went for 96 yards.

Washington defeated Arizona 49-39 and will take on Cal next weekend.