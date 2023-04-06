Southlake Carroll kicker Kyle Lemmermann, the No. 1 ranked kicker in the country per Chris Sailer Kicking, has seen his recruitment take off to match his ranking.

Entering 2023 with a single offer from UTSA, Lemmermann has since picked up additional offers from Texas Tech, Baylor and TCU.

Lemmermann was at the Jones for Texas Tech's double overtime win over Houston back in September 2022, returned for Junior Day in early March 2023, and was once again on campus this week to take in a spring football practice.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Lemmermann to discuss his recruitment and where Tech fits in.

What you need to know...

... Along with his aforementioned offers from UTSA, Texas Tech, TCU and Baylor, Lemmermann has also taken recent visits to Notre Dame, North Carolina State, Texas A&M and Arkansas

... Lemmermann helped his Dragons to a 13-1 record in 2022

... Texas Tech has not signed a scholarship high school specialist since Austin McNamara in 2019. The Red Raiders signed Jonathan Garibay out of JUCO in the same class

Texas Tech spring practice visit: "It was great. The coaches are awesome. Had lots of fun (catching back up with the staff). We talk about once a week. I was able to spend a lot of time with the other specialists during practice. It’s a really good group."