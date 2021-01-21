RedRaiderSports - Texas Tech to participate in loaded baseball tournament at Globe Life Field

The preseason third-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders baseball team will be participating in the StateFarm College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The field includes three Big 12 teams and three SEC schools in Texas, TCU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Arkansas. “The three teams from the SEC should be good baseball, should be good watching,” Texas Tech head baseball coach Tim Tadlock said. “Been a lot of fun watching (Globe Life Field) run the World Series and be that far. To see our team competing in that beautiful facility is exciting for our guys, even though we’re just starting with practice.”

#TexasTech will be one of six teams participating in the Premier Preseason College Baseball Tournament at Globe Life Field in February. Texas, TCU, Mississippi State, Arkansas, and Ole Miss are the other teams in the tournament. #WreckEm — RedRaiderSports.com (@RedRaiderSports) January 21, 2021

A stacked field and a brand-new venue.



We’re heading to @GlobeLifeField on Opening Weekend‼️ pic.twitter.com/B8w46d69vM — Texas Tech Baseball (@TTU_Baseball) January 21, 2021

The tournament will be a three-day stage with the Red Raiders playing Arkansas Friday, February 19 at 7 p.m., Ole Miss on Saturday, February 20 at 3 p.m., and Mississippi State on Sunday at 11 a.m. Sean Decker, Texas Rangers Executive Vice President of Sports and Entertainment, said they are looking to have 14,000 to 15,000 fans at Globe Life Field for the weekend tournament. Social distancing will be in effect along with mandatory mask-wearing while in the stadium. Tech played Mississippi State last year in a two-game midweek series that the Bulldogs swept. Texas Tech’s season last year was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Red Raiders were set to begin Big 12 play against West Virginia before the Mountaineers advised Tech they would not travel for the series. Following that throughout the day, the NBA and other sporting leagues and conference began postponing and canceling their games.

All tickets are considered general admission and go on sale at 1pm.



Tickets and more info 👇https://t.co/7mvNtt3BOj — Texas Tech Baseball (@TTU_Baseball) January 21, 2021