Texas Tech football roster and the transfer portal

Texas Tech QB Tyler Shough

Texas Tech in recent years went all out in the transfer portal in an attempt to build the best possible roster to win as many games as quickly as possible. To Matt Wells' credit, many fans and media alike believe he did build the best and deepest roster Tech's football program has seen in many years, but it was not enough and Wells lost his job earlier this week.

Earlier this year the NCAA approved a one-time transfer rule, which essentially gave every player one free transfer, as opposed to previous years when players would have to apply for waivers to receive immediate eligibility. With now Wells gone, as with any head coaching change, several players could be looking at their future options. Who are some guys on the roster who have already used their one-time transfer, who are guys who still have that option available and who are some must-keeps for the next head coach at Texas Tech? Super seniors are not listed as they are exhausting their eligibility this fall.

PLAYERS WHO HAVE ALREADY USED THEIR ONE-TIME TRANSFER

All of these guys transferred in to Texas Tech from previous stops Name Position Depth chart Brandon Bouyer-Randle Linebacker Starting Will Henry Colombi Quarterback Starting QB Chadarius Townsend Running Back Not listed (injury) Malik Dunlap Defensive Back Co-starting CB Tyler Shough Quarterback Not listed (injury) Rayshad Williams Defensive Back Co-starting CB Jesiah Pierre Linebacker Backup Will Parker McNeil Quarterback Not listed Tyree Wilson Defensive Line Starting End Reggie Pearson Jr. Defensive Back Starting Spur Matthew Young Linebacker Not listed

Not included in the list above are guys like running back Kyron Cumby and defensive end Robert Wooten. Both players transferred in from Power 5 programs this fall, but their eligibility is undetermined at this time and it is not apparent if either or both still have their one-time transfer available.

PLAYERS WHO STILL HAVE THEIR ONE-TIME TRANSFER AVAILABLE

Essentially everyone on the roster not listed above, which is a lot of names that I'm not going to type. HERE is a link to the updated, official Texas Tech football roster.

CORNERSTONE PIECES THE NEXT HEAD COACH MUST KEEP

Players from the 2021 roster are going to transfer. Expect that much. Whether they're not a fit for the next coach, or have their own reasons for leaving, it's going to happen. That said, below are a few a players, some younger and some more experienced, who the next head coach needs to keep to get his Texas Tech career off to a good start.

Listed both of these guys together, because they both play the same position which just happens to be the most important on the field. Ideally, the Red Raiders are able to keep both moving forward. For Smith, it will most likely come down to the next head coach keeping his dad, DeAndre Smith, on staff. For Morton, he's a West Texas kid who long dreamed of being a Red Raider. If Texas Tech makes a good head coach hire and/or keeps Sonny Cumbie on staff in some capacity, it's probably pretty likely that Morton sticks around.

Rogers arrived as a true freshman last season and immediately impressed the coaches. He started receiving some hype as a future NFL Draft pick. He soon started games at left tackle vs. Big 12 opponents. Year two has done nothing to change that. He's third on offense in snaps played with 480, he's appeared in all eight games, and he continues to get better. Having a guy like Rogers, who has three seasons of eligibility remaining, stick around for the next head coach as a versatile lineman and team leader would be a huge win.

It's weird for me to put a running back here because I really do think it's the most replaceable position in football. Most running backs are only as good as their offensive line allows them to be. There's a different feeling when Tahj Brooks runs the ball, and Tech's season starting faltering when he got injured. The Red Raiders have several good running backs, but Brooks is another guy with three seasons left after 2021. It'd be nice to have him stay in the scarlet and black.

Hutchings is probably Tech's most productive defensive lineman. On the season he's been credited with three sacks and 17 stops, which leads the entire defensive line room. He's played in a career 1,251 snaps and still has two more seasons of eligibility after this one ends. Tech needs all the players they can get on the lines, and Hutchings is a must keep for the next coach.

Another two I paired together, just because I think both of these tall wideouts have as much potential as anyone on the roster. Bradley has only played 29 snaps this year but has flashed, making three receptions for 35 yards including a couple big ones in the win over West Virginia. Fouonji has played in eight career games, and has totaled 13 receptions for 240 yards and two scores. At 6-foot-4 running in the 4.4's, he's a big play waiting to happen and could be the next star receiver at Texas Tech.

