Texas Tech commits and targets tracker: Week Three

RedRaiderSports.com's recruiting coverage is brought to you by Carnley Properties.
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan
Brenden Jordan

Week three of the high school football season has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2023 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.

2023 commits

Last week: 61-6 loss vs Littlefield

This week: @ Abernathy, Friday 9/16

Stats: N/A - Crawford is out for the season

Season stats: N/A - Crawford is out for the season

Last week: 33-28 win @ Abilene Wylie

This week: vs Rider, Friday 9/16

Stats: N/A - Cooper has not entered stats for this game

Season stats: Cooper has averaged 31 points per game this season

Last week: 28-24 loss @ Rider

This week: vs Abilene Cooper, Friday 9/16

Stats: 12 tackles, 3 punts, 103 punt yards

Season stats: 1 carry, 4 rushing yards, 42 tackles, 4 TFL's, 4 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble, 9 punts, 302 punt yards (33.6 avg)

Last week: 31-17 loss vs Lufkin

This week: BYE WEEK

Stats: N/A

Season stats: A&M Consolidated has averaged 34.6 points per game this season

Last week: 49-20 loss vs Aledo

This week: @ Brewer, Friday 9/16

Stats: N/A - Strong was out with an injury

Season stats: 30/54, 494 yards, 5 passing TD's, 21 carries, 73 yards, 2 rushing TD's

Last week: 65-0 win @ Saginaw

This week: @ The Colony, Friday 9/16

Stats: N/A - Centennial has not entered defensive stats for this game

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 45-35 win @ Dekaney

This week: BYE WEEK

Stats: N/A - Humble has not entered stats for this game

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 28-24 win vs Coronado

This week: @ Cooper, Friday 9/16

Stats: N/A - Rider has not entered stats for this game. Willis left the game in the first quarter due to an injury.

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 13-7 win vs Lone Star

This week: @ Wakeland, Friday 9/16

Stats: N/A

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 21-16 win vs South Grand Prairie

This week: vs Mansfield Legacy, Friday 9/16

Stats: 19 kick return yards

Season stats: 8 tackles, 1 pass defended, 19 kick return yards

Last week: 46-20 win @ Booker

This week: @ Smyer, Friday 9/16

Stats: 21 carries, 335 rushing yards, 5 TD's

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 35-25 loss vs Liberty Christian

This week: vs New Deal, Friday 9/16

Stats: 90 rushing yards, TD

Season stats: 336 rushing yards, 6 TD's

Last week: 41-7 win @ Bridge City

This week: @ Kinkaid, Friday 9/16

Stats: N/A - Little Cypress-Mauriceville has not entered any stats for this game.

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 38-0 win vs Holland Hall (OK)

This week: vs Prestonwood Christian, Friday 9/16

Stats: N/A - All Saints Episcopal has not entered any stats for this game.

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 27-7 loss @ Opelousas

This week: vs Alexandria, Thursday 9/15

Stats: 6 tackles, 2 TFL's

Season stats: 7 tackles, 2 TFL's

Last week: 42-15 win vs Copperas Cove

This week: @ McNeil, Thursday 9/15

Stats: 4 tackles, 1 TFL's, 1 sack

Season stats: 10 tackles, 5 TFL's, 2 sacks

Last week: 40-7 loss vs Calallen

This week: @ Alice, Friday 9/16

Stats: N/A - All Saints Episcopal has not entered any stats for this game.

Season stats: 2 tackles, 0.5 TFL

Last week: 27-7 win @ Burgess

This week: vs Chapin, Friday 9/16

Stats: N/A - Crest did not appear in the box score.

Season stats: 9 receptions, 116 yards, 1 TD

Last week: 23-14 win vs Greer

This week: @ Wren, Friday 9/16

Stats: N/A - Dingle is out for the season

Season stats: 10 tackles, 2.5 TFL's, 1 sack

Last week: 27-14 win vs Calvary Baptist Academy

This week: @ Union Parish, Friday 9/16

Stats: 1 reception, 32 yards

Season stats: 6 receptions, 62 yards

Last week: 34-27 win @ Liberty

This week: vs Orangefield, Friday 9/16

Stats: N/A - Woodville has not entered any defensive stats for this game.

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 24-17 win @ Klein Forest

This week: vs Huntsville, Friday 9/16

Stats: Clear Springs totaled 74 passing yards and 173 rushing yards in the game.

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 34-28 win @ Plano

This week: vs Royse City, Friday 9/16

Stats: 5 receptions, 199 yards, 2 TD's

Season stats: 15 receptions, 451 yards, 3 receiving TD's

Last week: 70-17 win vs White

This week: @ Turner, Friday 9/16

Stats: 50 kick return yards

Season stats: 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 50 kick return yards

Last week: 24-7 win vs Cedar Park

This week: vs Round Rock Westwood, Friday 9/16

Stats: N/A

Season stats: 1 tackle, 1 sack

2023 top targets

Last week: 49-7 win @ Grand Prairie

This week: vs Cedar Hill, Friday 9/16

Stats: 2 tackles, 1 TFL

Season stats: 9 tackles, 2 TFL's, 1 sack, 2 passes defended

Last week: 56-35 win vs Bellevue West

This week: @ Millard North, Friday 9/16

Stats: N/A - Omaha Westside has not entered stats for this game.

Season stats: 9 receptions, 198 yards, 3 receiving TD's

Last week: 27-6 loss @ Kennedy

This week: @ Linn-Mar, Friday 9/16

Stats: N/A - Washington has not entered stats for this game.

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 27-7 loss @ Opelousas

This week: vs Alexandria, Thursday 9/15

Stats: N/A

Season stats: N/A

2024 commits

Last week: 56-28 win @ Fairfield

This week: @ Caldwell, Friday 9/16

Stats: 3 receptions, 104 yards, 2 receiving TD's, 117 kick return yards, 22 punt return yards,

Season stats: 10 receptions, 259 receiving yards, 4 receiving TD's, 117 kick return yards, 42 punt return yards, 4 tackles, 1 hurry, 1 pass defended

Last week: 36-12 win @ Eastland

This week: @ Albany, Friday 9/16

Stats: 4 receptions, 33 receiving yards, 9 tackles

Season stats: 10 receptions, 108 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD, 16 kick return yards, 17 tackles, 1 punt, 45 punt yards

