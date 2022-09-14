Texas Tech commits and targets tracker: Week Three
Week three of the high school football season has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2023 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.
2023 commits
Last week: 61-6 loss vs Littlefield
This week: @ Abernathy, Friday 9/16
Stats: N/A - Crawford is out for the season
Season stats: N/A - Crawford is out for the season
Last week: 33-28 win @ Abilene Wylie
This week: vs Rider, Friday 9/16
Stats: N/A - Cooper has not entered stats for this game
Season stats: Cooper has averaged 31 points per game this season
Last week: 28-24 loss @ Rider
This week: vs Abilene Cooper, Friday 9/16
Stats: 12 tackles, 3 punts, 103 punt yards
Season stats: 1 carry, 4 rushing yards, 42 tackles, 4 TFL's, 4 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble, 9 punts, 302 punt yards (33.6 avg)
Last week: 31-17 loss vs Lufkin
This week: BYE WEEK
Stats: N/A
Season stats: A&M Consolidated has averaged 34.6 points per game this season
Last week: 49-20 loss vs Aledo
This week: @ Brewer, Friday 9/16
Stats: N/A - Strong was out with an injury
Season stats: 30/54, 494 yards, 5 passing TD's, 21 carries, 73 yards, 2 rushing TD's
Last week: 65-0 win @ Saginaw
This week: @ The Colony, Friday 9/16
Stats: N/A - Centennial has not entered defensive stats for this game
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 45-35 win @ Dekaney
This week: BYE WEEK
Stats: N/A - Humble has not entered stats for this game
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 28-24 win vs Coronado
This week: @ Cooper, Friday 9/16
Stats: N/A - Rider has not entered stats for this game. Willis left the game in the first quarter due to an injury.
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 13-7 win vs Lone Star
This week: @ Wakeland, Friday 9/16
Stats: N/A
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 21-16 win vs South Grand Prairie
This week: vs Mansfield Legacy, Friday 9/16
Stats: 19 kick return yards
Season stats: 8 tackles, 1 pass defended, 19 kick return yards
Last week: 46-20 win @ Booker
This week: @ Smyer, Friday 9/16
Stats: 21 carries, 335 rushing yards, 5 TD's
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 35-25 loss vs Liberty Christian
This week: vs New Deal, Friday 9/16
Stats: 90 rushing yards, TD
Season stats: 336 rushing yards, 6 TD's
Last week: 41-7 win @ Bridge City
This week: @ Kinkaid, Friday 9/16
Stats: N/A - Little Cypress-Mauriceville has not entered any stats for this game.
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 38-0 win vs Holland Hall (OK)
This week: vs Prestonwood Christian, Friday 9/16
Stats: N/A - All Saints Episcopal has not entered any stats for this game.
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 27-7 loss @ Opelousas
This week: vs Alexandria, Thursday 9/15
Stats: 6 tackles, 2 TFL's
Season stats: 7 tackles, 2 TFL's
Last week: 42-15 win vs Copperas Cove
This week: @ McNeil, Thursday 9/15
Stats: 4 tackles, 1 TFL's, 1 sack
Season stats: 10 tackles, 5 TFL's, 2 sacks
Last week: 40-7 loss vs Calallen
This week: @ Alice, Friday 9/16
Stats: N/A - All Saints Episcopal has not entered any stats for this game.
Season stats: 2 tackles, 0.5 TFL
Last week: 27-7 win @ Burgess
This week: vs Chapin, Friday 9/16
Stats: N/A - Crest did not appear in the box score.
Season stats: 9 receptions, 116 yards, 1 TD
Last week: 23-14 win vs Greer
This week: @ Wren, Friday 9/16
Stats: N/A - Dingle is out for the season
Season stats: 10 tackles, 2.5 TFL's, 1 sack
Last week: 27-14 win vs Calvary Baptist Academy
This week: @ Union Parish, Friday 9/16
Stats: 1 reception, 32 yards
Season stats: 6 receptions, 62 yards
Last week: 34-27 win @ Liberty
This week: vs Orangefield, Friday 9/16
Stats: N/A - Woodville has not entered any defensive stats for this game.
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 24-17 win @ Klein Forest
This week: vs Huntsville, Friday 9/16
Stats: Clear Springs totaled 74 passing yards and 173 rushing yards in the game.
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 34-28 win @ Plano
This week: vs Royse City, Friday 9/16
Stats: 5 receptions, 199 yards, 2 TD's
Season stats: 15 receptions, 451 yards, 3 receiving TD's
Last week: 70-17 win vs White
This week: @ Turner, Friday 9/16
Stats: 50 kick return yards
Season stats: 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 50 kick return yards
Last week: 24-7 win vs Cedar Park
This week: vs Round Rock Westwood, Friday 9/16
Stats: N/A
Season stats: 1 tackle, 1 sack
2023 top targets
Last week: 49-7 win @ Grand Prairie
This week: vs Cedar Hill, Friday 9/16
Stats: 2 tackles, 1 TFL
Season stats: 9 tackles, 2 TFL's, 1 sack, 2 passes defended
Last week: 56-35 win vs Bellevue West
This week: @ Millard North, Friday 9/16
Stats: N/A - Omaha Westside has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: 9 receptions, 198 yards, 3 receiving TD's
Last week: 27-6 loss @ Kennedy
This week: @ Linn-Mar, Friday 9/16
Stats: N/A - Washington has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 27-7 loss @ Opelousas
This week: vs Alexandria, Thursday 9/15
Stats: N/A
Season stats: N/A
2024 commits
Last week: 56-28 win @ Fairfield
This week: @ Caldwell, Friday 9/16
Stats: 3 receptions, 104 yards, 2 receiving TD's, 117 kick return yards, 22 punt return yards,
Season stats: 10 receptions, 259 receiving yards, 4 receiving TD's, 117 kick return yards, 42 punt return yards, 4 tackles, 1 hurry, 1 pass defended
Last week: 36-12 win @ Eastland
This week: @ Albany, Friday 9/16
Stats: 4 receptions, 33 receiving yards, 9 tackles
Season stats: 10 receptions, 108 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD, 16 kick return yards, 17 tackles, 1 punt, 45 punt yards