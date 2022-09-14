Brenden Jordan

Week three of the high school football season has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2023 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.

2023 commits

Last week: 61-6 loss vs Littlefield This week: @ Abernathy, Friday 9/16 Stats: N/A - Crawford is out for the season Season stats: N/A - Crawford is out for the season

Last week: 33-28 win @ Abilene Wylie This week: vs Rider, Friday 9/16 Stats: N/A - Cooper has not entered stats for this game Season stats: Cooper has averaged 31 points per game this season

Last week: 28-24 loss @ Rider This week: vs Abilene Cooper, Friday 9/16 Stats: 12 tackles, 3 punts, 103 punt yards Season stats: 1 carry, 4 rushing yards, 42 tackles, 4 TFL's, 4 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble, 9 punts, 302 punt yards (33.6 avg)

Last week: 31-17 loss vs Lufkin This week: BYE WEEK Stats: N/A Season stats: A&M Consolidated has averaged 34.6 points per game this season

Last week: 49-20 loss vs Aledo This week: @ Brewer, Friday 9/16 Stats: N/A - Strong was out with an injury Season stats: 30/54, 494 yards, 5 passing TD's, 21 carries, 73 yards, 2 rushing TD's

Last week: 65-0 win @ Saginaw This week: @ The Colony, Friday 9/16 Stats: N/A - Centennial has not entered defensive stats for this game Season stats: N/A

Last week: 45-35 win @ Dekaney This week: BYE WEEK Stats: N/A - Humble has not entered stats for this game Season stats: N/A

Last week: 28-24 win vs Coronado This week: @ Cooper, Friday 9/16 Stats: N/A - Rider has not entered stats for this game. Willis left the game in the first quarter due to an injury. Season stats: N/A

Last week: 13-7 win vs Lone Star This week: @ Wakeland, Friday 9/16 Stats: N/A Season stats: N/A

Last week: 21-16 win vs South Grand Prairie This week: vs Mansfield Legacy, Friday 9/16 Stats: 19 kick return yards Season stats: 8 tackles, 1 pass defended, 19 kick return yards

Last week: 46-20 win @ Booker This week: @ Smyer, Friday 9/16 Stats: 21 carries, 335 rushing yards, 5 TD's Season stats: N/A

Last week: 35-25 loss vs Liberty Christian This week: vs New Deal, Friday 9/16 Stats: 90 rushing yards, TD Season stats: 336 rushing yards, 6 TD's

Last week: 41-7 win @ Bridge City This week: @ Kinkaid, Friday 9/16 Stats: N/A - Little Cypress-Mauriceville has not entered any stats for this game. Season stats: N/A

Last week: 38-0 win vs Holland Hall (OK) This week: vs Prestonwood Christian, Friday 9/16 Stats: N/A - All Saints Episcopal has not entered any stats for this game. Season stats: N/A

Last week: 27-7 loss @ Opelousas This week: vs Alexandria, Thursday 9/15 Stats: 6 tackles, 2 TFL's Season stats: 7 tackles, 2 TFL's

Last week: 42-15 win vs Copperas Cove This week: @ McNeil, Thursday 9/15 Stats: 4 tackles, 1 TFL's, 1 sack Season stats: 10 tackles, 5 TFL's, 2 sacks

Last week: 40-7 loss vs Calallen This week: @ Alice, Friday 9/16 Stats: N/A - All Saints Episcopal has not entered any stats for this game. Season stats: 2 tackles, 0.5 TFL

Last week: 27-7 win @ Burgess This week: vs Chapin, Friday 9/16 Stats: N/A - Crest did not appear in the box score. Season stats: 9 receptions, 116 yards, 1 TD

Last week: 23-14 win vs Greer This week: @ Wren, Friday 9/16 Stats: N/A - Dingle is out for the season Season stats: 10 tackles, 2.5 TFL's, 1 sack

Last week: 27-14 win vs Calvary Baptist Academy This week: @ Union Parish, Friday 9/16 Stats: 1 reception, 32 yards Season stats: 6 receptions, 62 yards

Last week: 34-27 win @ Liberty This week: vs Orangefield, Friday 9/16 Stats: N/A - Woodville has not entered any defensive stats for this game. Season stats: N/A

Last week: 24-17 win @ Klein Forest This week: vs Huntsville, Friday 9/16 Stats: Clear Springs totaled 74 passing yards and 173 rushing yards in the game. Season stats: N/A

Last week: 34-28 win @ Plano This week: vs Royse City, Friday 9/16 Stats: 5 receptions, 199 yards, 2 TD's Season stats: 15 receptions, 451 yards, 3 receiving TD's

Last week: 70-17 win vs White This week: @ Turner, Friday 9/16 Stats: 50 kick return yards Season stats: 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 50 kick return yards

Last week: 24-7 win vs Cedar Park This week: vs Round Rock Westwood, Friday 9/16 Stats: N/A Season stats: 1 tackle, 1 sack

2023 top targets

Last week: 49-7 win @ Grand Prairie This week: vs Cedar Hill, Friday 9/16 Stats: 2 tackles, 1 TFL Season stats: 9 tackles, 2 TFL's, 1 sack, 2 passes defended

Last week: 56-35 win vs Bellevue West This week: @ Millard North, Friday 9/16 Stats: N/A - Omaha Westside has not entered stats for this game. Season stats: 9 receptions, 198 yards, 3 receiving TD's

Last week: 27-6 loss @ Kennedy This week: @ Linn-Mar, Friday 9/16 Stats: N/A - Washington has not entered stats for this game. Season stats: N/A

Last week: 27-7 loss @ Opelousas This week: vs Alexandria, Thursday 9/15 Stats: N/A Season stats: N/A

2024 commits

Last week: 56-28 win @ Fairfield This week: @ Caldwell, Friday 9/16 Stats: 3 receptions, 104 yards, 2 receiving TD's, 117 kick return yards, 22 punt return yards, Season stats: 10 receptions, 259 receiving yards, 4 receiving TD's, 117 kick return yards, 42 punt return yards, 4 tackles, 1 hurry, 1 pass defended

