Texas Tech Basketball Preview: West Virginia headed for bout in West Texas

GAME DETAILS:

WHERE: United Supermarkets Arena | Lubbock, TX WHEN: 11:00 AM, Saturday | Jan. 22nd WATCH IT ON: ESPN 2 SERIES HISTORY: Texas Tech is 6-16 all-time against West Virginia. The Red Raiders have lost four of their five last matchups against the Mountaineers with their last win coming on January 29, 2020, in Lubbock.

WEST VIRGINIA 2021-22 SCHEDULE

WHAT SHOULD WE KNOW ABOUT THE MOUNTAINEERS?

West Virginia has a 13-4 record this season, and they’re 2-3 in Big 12 Conference play. The Mountaineers are unranked in the AP Top 25, but they received 14 votes this past week. They have one win over a team in the AP Top 25 (No. 15 UConn). WVU was picked to finish fifth in the 2021 Big 12 Preseason Coaches Poll. Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins is on his 15th season at the helm and has a 323-175 record at WVU. He’s led West Virginia to 10 NCAA Tournament appearances and reached the Final Four in 2010. Huggins has 913 career wins, and he's 16-7 all-time against Texas Tech. West Virginia went 19-10 last year and were 11-6 in Big 12 Conference play. They beat 14th seed Morehead State, 84-67, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, but would fall in the Round of 32 to 11th seed Syracuse, 75-72. The 19 wins a season ago was the third lowest win total of the Bob Huggins era. The Mountaineers have been better as a team on the defensive end this season, and they’re great at creating turnovers against the opposition. West Virginia has the 248th ranked scoring offense in the country, and they’re 251st in field goal percentage. They’re ranked 58th in scoring defense, and they’re 22nd in turnovers forced and 65th in steals per game. WVU is ranked 48th out of 358 schools in the KenPom college basketball ratings for adjusted efficiency margin. They’re 102nd in offensive efficiency and 22nd in defensive efficiency. The Mountaineers have only one win over a team in the KenPom top 50 (UConn).

THREE MOUNTAINEERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON:

TAZ SHERMAN | 6-FOOT-4 | SUPER-SENIOR | GUARD

Sherman is the second leading scorer in the Big 12 and leads West Virginia with 18.8 points per game. He’s reached double digit scoring in 15 of 16 games this season, and he leads the team with 2.7 assists per game. Sherman is solid on defense and is tenth in the conference and second on the team with 1.6 steals per game. He was named honorable mention All-Big 12 a season ago and is on pace for first or second team honors this year.

SEAN MCNEIL | 6-FOOT-3 | SENIOR | GUARD

McNeil was named honorable mention All-Big 12 a season ago, and he’s having an even better year in 2021-22. He second on the team in scoring with 14.4 points per game and shoots 45.7 percent from the field. McNeil is fifth in the conference and leads the Mountaineers in three-point field goal percentage. He’s shooting 41.8 percent from beyond the arc and is averaging 2.1 threes per game this season.

JALEN BRIDGES | 6-FOOT-5 | SOPHOMORE | FORWARD

Bridges was named to the All-Big 12 Freshman Team last season. He’s third on the team in scoring with 8.7 points per game and second in rebounds, grabbing 5.5 boards per game this season. Bridges leads West Virginia in free throw percentage, shooting 81.8 percent from the charity stripe. He scored a career high 22 points and added 5 rebounds and 3 blocks in the Mountaineers last win against Oklahoma State.

TEXAS TECH OFFENSE VS. WEST VIRGINIA DEFENSE

WEST VIRGINIA OFFENSE VS. TEXAS TECH DEFENSE

ANALYZING THE MATCHUP: