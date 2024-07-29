2027 Georgetown (TX) East View defensive back Jalani Culpepper was one of the highest-recruited players in attendance, as the sophomore-to-be already holds 15 offers to his name including 10 from Power 4 programs.

The visit was Culpepper's second to Texas Tech this off-season, following a trip back in March for a spring football practice.

"So when we got there, we took our height and weight. They took us to the facilities, I guess the players lounge. They had the PS5's and everything, they had all the coaches in there. They took us on a tour around the new facility as it was still getting built. Then we talked about academics and player development. We had meetings with our position groups and then after that we got on a bus and went straight to the pool. I have never seen no college pool like that. That was a whole water park. They had the swimming lanes, they had the water slides, they had the diving board, the lazy river and all that. That was the best pool party that I've ever been to and I went to UT's so yeah."