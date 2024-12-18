Tech lands former blue chip CB Tarrion Grant

One of the newest Texas Tech additions to the Red Raiders' 2025 transfer portal class came as a bit of a surprise to many.

Purdue cornerback Tarrion Grant, a true sophomore next season, decided to commit to Texas Tech after his midweek visit to Lubbock. He was also considering programs such as Louisville, Miami and Kentucky among others.

Initially part of the 2025 class, Grant reclassified up in May 2024 and played in 11 games as a true freshman for the Boilermakers where he put up 13 tackles and 1 forced fumble.

In total he played 253 defensive snaps and finished with a PFF season grade of 57.3.

He was targeted 17 times on the season and gave up 9 catches for 146 yards. Opposing quarterbacks had an NFL passer rating of 82.0 when targeting Grant.