Deputy AD Tony Hernandez filled in for Kirby Hocutt, who is in San Antonio for the afternoon but will be back in time for tipoff of Texas Tech-Oklahoma State, which starts at 6 p.m. Here’s how today’s show unfolded.

- Hernandez and Robert Giovannetti spoke about softball’s recent success. Texas Tech coach Adrian Gregory joined the show later down the hour.

- But first, the two discussed the big win for men’s basketball over Kansas, which was the worst loss in the Bill Self-era for the Jayhawks. A win against the Cowboys will have the Red Raiders tied for first in the Big 12. Win out these next four games and you’re at least claiming a share of the conference regular season title.

- This past weekend, Texas Tech men's track posted 179 points to claim the conference title – 70 points more than second-place Iowa State. Wes Kittley joined the show to talk about the road ahead as well as the Big 12 title.

- Kittley said he thought the team would have scored around that many points if they hit on all cylinders, which they did. He mentioned if everyone would've performed including those with injuries or sicknesses then they could've posted around 200.

- Kittley said he has mentioned it before but juniors and seniors win championships. He added that this group is team oriented because of the culture developed over time even though track is more of an individual sports. "It's on our mind that the team is first."

- Kittley said multiple people from different schools told him that this was the best Big 12 meet they've been to with how state of the art the Sports Performance Center is. "To me, this is the fastest track in the world."

- Gregory called in to chat some softball following Kittley’s segment. Texas Tech softball returned home and will now be on a 11-game home stand. Gregory said people thought she was crazy scheduling ranked opponents and PAC 12 members. Now, she said they see progress every game and expects to win now. The reason behind tough scheduling is in part because the Big 12 is a strong conference and she wants her team prepared every week when that time comes.

- Gregory said this team will be exciting to watch and encourages fans to attend Rocky Johnson Field to see them play. They’ll play at 3 and 5 pm respectively on Friday and Saturday.

- Gregory wants this team to hit better with runners in scoring positions and working on pitch counts and walks. She wants them to be confident again every opponent and to apply pressure when opponents give them opportunities.

- This week’s final segment is “Ask the Deputy AD.” Hernandez answered questions from Red Raider fans submitted during or before the show. He began by answering what the most valuable thing he’s learned from Kirby. He said the greatest thing he’s learned from him is the value of relationships.

- Hernandez said a goal for him is to be an AD somewhere at some point. However, he is not in a rush for that and loves it here in Lubbock.

- Indoor tennis courts and a facility is being discussed. Nothing official but it is being talked about. There are no current plans for field turf at the softball field.

- Hernandez talked about statues being built. “Well we know what it takes to get a highway,” Hernandez joked. However he did say former Lady Raider basketball coach Marsha Sharp set the standard - a national title.

- Hernandez addressed the beer selection at baseball, which he said shouldn’t be limited to a specific brand.

- A digital antenna system has been looked at for improving cell service at Jones AT&T Stadium. Hernandez is hoping for next year that’ll be improved.