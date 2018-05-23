Take Two returns with a weekly look at issues surrounding the Texas Tech athletics landscape.

THE STORYLINE

Texas Tech's uncertainty at quarterback extends beyond questions about the competition between Alan Bowman, McClane Carter and Jett Duffey to be the team's starter this fall. The program will almost certainly sign a quarterback in the 2019 class to work behind Bowman, Carter and Duffey - assuming they all return next season, no sure thing in today's college football - but so far the Red Raiders have not been able to secure a verbal commitment from any of the six prospects they have offered at the position. Three-stars Maverick McIlvor and Jacob Zeno are Texas Tech's top available targets at this point, but there's no indication that the Red Raiders are set to land either before the month is out. With the summer quickly approaching, and a massive visit weekend set for mid-June, should Texas Tech fans be worried about the state of the program's quarterback recruiting?

FIRST TAKE: MATT CLARE, RECRUITING EDITOR

"The quarterback position has not been a concern for Texas Tech fans in a very long time. Kliff Kingsbury is a quarterback and quarterback coach by trade, very often applauded for his development of successful signal callers like Case Keenum at Houston, Johnny Manziel at Texas A&M and Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech. "You would think the resume and experience alone would easily attract young quarterback prospects to Lubbock, but a lack of success on the field has Kingsbury's future in question and that perception is undoubtedly causing prospects to take pause when considering a commitment to the Red Raiders.

"From a class of 2019 recruiting standpoint, the main change has been the strategy at quarterback. The coaches offered Zeno in September 2017 and did not offer another 2019 quarterback prospect for the next eight months. I'm sure they spoke with other prospects and maintained lines of communication, but the coaches went 'all in' with Zeno for several months before offering McIvor earlier this month. "I believe McIvor will visit this summer and could see the coaches landing a verbal commitment in June or July."



SECOND TAKE: AARON DICKENS, MANAGING EDITOR