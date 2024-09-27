Texas Tech concludes a three-game homestand this weekend at Jones AT&T Stadium with the chance to make it a perfect homestand as the Cincinnati Bearcats come to Lubbock for the first time as a conference opponent, and for the first time since 1968. Will the Red Raiders be able to take down a Cincinnati team that is able to cause issues upfront with the Big 12 sack leader in Eric Phillips and a pre-season All-American DT in Dontay Corleone? The RedRaiderSports.com staff takes a swing at predicting this weekend's matchup.

Ben - Texas Tech 30, Cincinnati 20

Advertisement

I see a similar game to the one last week against Arizona State, relatively low scoring and close throughout. Cincinnati has been a great rushing team all year and they almost never turn it over, but this will be their first game outside of Ohio this season and we all know how much of a difference that can make. I look for Behren Morton and Tech’s skill position guys to play well and bounce back after an average game last week. A huge swing game for the season as the Red Raiders stare at 4-1 (2-0) with a win. Tech takes it at home.

Jarrett - Texas Tech 27, Cincinnati 17

Another compelling Big 12 matchup and a great opportunity for the Red Raiders to keep some serious momentum rolling ahead of the trip to Arizona. The Tech defense is starting to gain trust from a lot of people who are in tune with the program. It stopped a potent rushing attack last week and will need to perform to that level again this week. I think Cincinnati presents bigger challenges offensively than ASU does, particularly with the strength of the offensive line and better skill. If this is another game that the Red Raiders' offense has to dictate, I believe they have shown the ability to play efficiently at home. It is hard for me to legitimately pick against Tech at home, and I see the Red Raiders leaving this game 4-1.

Justin - Texas Tech 31, Cincinnati 24