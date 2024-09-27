PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DMFQ3WEpLRzM3JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUMwVDdYSktHMzcnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Staff Predictions: Will Texas Tech get out to best start in McGuire era?

The Red Raiders look to start 2-0 in Big 12 play this weekend against Cincinnati.
The Red Raiders look to start 2-0 in Big 12 play this weekend against Cincinnati.
Ben Golan, Jarrett Ramirez, Justin Apodaca
RedRaiderSports.com Staff

Texas Tech concludes a three-game homestand this weekend at Jones AT&T Stadium with the chance to make it a perfect homestand as the Cincinnati Bearcats come to Lubbock for the first time as a conference opponent, and for the first time since 1968.

Will the Red Raiders be able to take down a Cincinnati team that is able to cause issues upfront with the Big 12 sack leader in Eric Phillips and a pre-season All-American DT in Dontay Corleone?

The RedRaiderSports.com staff takes a swing at predicting this weekend's matchup.

Ben - Texas Tech 30, Cincinnati 20

I see a similar game to the one last week against Arizona State, relatively low scoring and close throughout. Cincinnati has been a great rushing team all year and they almost never turn it over, but this will be their first game outside of Ohio this season and we all know how much of a difference that can make.

I look for Behren Morton and Tech’s skill position guys to play well and bounce back after an average game last week.

A huge swing game for the season as the Red Raiders stare at 4-1 (2-0) with a win. Tech takes it at home.

Jarrett - Texas Tech 27, Cincinnati 17

Another compelling Big 12 matchup and a great opportunity for the Red Raiders to keep some serious momentum rolling ahead of the trip to Arizona.

The Tech defense is starting to gain trust from a lot of people who are in tune with the program. It stopped a potent rushing attack last week and will need to perform to that level again this week. I think Cincinnati presents bigger challenges offensively than ASU does, particularly with the strength of the offensive line and better skill.

If this is another game that the Red Raiders' offense has to dictate, I believe they have shown the ability to play efficiently at home. It is hard for me to legitimately pick against Tech at home, and I see the Red Raiders leaving this game 4-1.

Justin - Texas Tech 31, Cincinnati 24

This one is a fascinating matchup for me. Both teams are very similar, but have issues that can be attacked by the opposition's strengths.

I believe that the Cincinnati defensive line has a major advantage over Tech's offensive line while the Red Raiders skill group, including Tahj Brooks, should be able to create a ton of issues for the Bearcat secondary.

In what I expect to be a close game, I'll lean to the home team in what's expected to be a raucous environment in a stadium where the Red Raiders haven't lost much under McGuire.

