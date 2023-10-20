The Red Raiders head to Provo, Utah to take on BYU. Both teams are coming off a frustrating weekend where both teams were beaten pretty handedly. With a homecoming crowd and night game on tap, the Red Raiders are in for a test as the Cougars haven't lost a game since October of 2022. The Red Raiders opened as a 2.5-point road favorite in this one and the line has shifted in their direction another point, up to 3.5-point favorites at most sportsbooks as of Friday. With a tough trip on the horizon, the RedRaiderSports.com staff takes a swing at predicting this weekend's matchup.

Justin: BYU 21, Texas Tech 20

I'm not super confident in saying almost anything about either of these teams. This season, BYU has been pretty stagnant on offense and hasn't ran the ball well at all. Kedon Slovis, the quarterback, has struggled in Big 12 play and the Cougars haven't necessarily been excellent on defense this season. On the other hand, the Red Raiders are in a tough situation at the quarterback position and are coming off a frustrating night on defense against K-State. I guess I see this as a lower-scoring game, I'm just not super confident in what we will see this weekend, however you slice it.

Jarrett: Texas Tech 17, BYU 14 This has been the week where I can admittedly say I had almost zero prior knowledge of the opponent entering game week. Here is what I will say, though. BYU is poor on the ground game and there is not really any denying that. Kedon Slovis, as said earlier in the week, will take risks and will not be afraid to air it out. If Tech is going to win this game defensively, the Red Raiders will have to limit explosive plays and keep the Cougar running game from having a breakout night. Whether it's Behren Morton or Jake Strong, I still think Tech has a good shot to win, especially if the running game is featured like it was against Houston and Baylor. The punters could be in for a generational night and the positives of each team could very well be canceled out by each other. Field position will be key and Tech proves itself on the road again in a grind-it-out win.

Ben: Texas Tech 23, BYU 20 If Texas Tech plays this game straight up they have a good shot to win. The Red Raiders are better on both lines of scrimmage, and they should be able to run the ball with some consistency against a bad BYU defense. Jake Strong moved the ball well against K-State but too many drives ended in a turnover. Have to avoid those, and I expect the staff to give Strong some easier reads playing in a tough environment. Can Texas Tech's defense or special teams make a big play? Now would be a great time to do so. Red Raiders by a field goal, and they head into the bye week at .500