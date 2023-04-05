Texas Tech added the newest piece to their 2024 class on Tuesday afternoon with the commitment of South Oak Cliff tight end Trey Jackson.

Jackson is a versatile, multi-sport athlete. He was named 1st team All-District in basketball as a junior for a reason.

Watch his tape and he mostly lines up on the outside as a wide receiver, but make no mistake Texas Tech is looking for Jackson's athleticism to play up by moving him inside to tight end at the next level. He's too big for safeties to cover and too fast for linebackers to keep up with.

Jackson was recently on campus for the programs Junior Day last month, where he got to get a better feel for the program and what Texas Tech is all about. That, combined with the love shown from the Tech coaching staff, is what ultimately led to his decision to be a Red Raider.

"I felt like Texas Tech was the right fit for me because I fit into the play style, it's similar to what we're doing down here at SOC, so I know it'll be an easy fit to transition into. Then of course the coaching staff and the people that's around the coaching staff. They treat everybody like family.

I love the place. Texas Tech is just the only thing in Lubbock, so the whole city is just focused on Texas Tech and it's around Tech. That's why I really feel like Texas Tech was the place to go."

On his visit Jackson got to spend more time around tight ends coach Josh Cochran and head coach Joey McGuire. Those two were key relationships for the 6-foot-4, 215 pound prospect, and they were both elated to hear the news of his decision.

"They were really happy. We're building a good 2024 class and they were happy that I was a part of that class that's coming up next. They were really happy that I'll be adding on to the offense with my play style."