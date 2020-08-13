 RedRaiderSports - Social Slant: Football world reacts to the loss of Texas Tech's Tommy McVay
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-13 21:10:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Social Slant: Football world reacts to the loss of Texas Tech's Tommy McVay

Tommy McVay was 76 years old. He spent over 20 years as a member of the Red Raider football program. Graphic by Texas Tech Athletics.
Tommy McVay was 76 years old. He spent over 20 years as a member of the Red Raider football program. Graphic by Texas Tech Athletics.
Brandon Soliz • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@bmsoliz

A face around the Texas Tech campus and football program for over 20 years, Tommy McVay passed away on Thursday.

McVay was one consistent amongst the program through a handful of new coaches and support staffs. McVay was 76.

The football world was touched with McVay's presence and that was showcased on Thursday through social media.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}