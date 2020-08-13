RedRaiderSports - Social Slant: Football world reacts to the loss of Texas Tech's Tommy McVay

Social Slant: Football world reacts to the loss of Texas Tech's Tommy McVay
A face around the Texas Tech campus and football program for over 20 years, Tommy McVay passed away on Thursday.
McVay was one consistent amongst the program through a handful of new coaches and support staffs. McVay was 76.
The football world was touched with McVay's presence and that was showcased on Thursday through social media.
He was Mr. Texas Tech. I'm forever grateful for our time together. Miss you, T-Mac! pic.twitter.com/YDlb86KqDl— Matt Wells ŦŦ (@TTUCoachWells) August 14, 2020
I’m going to miss you Tommy McVay. No one resembled being a Red Raider like Coach McVay. My all time favorite Texas Tech Employee. Prayers to his family. The Silver Fox will be with us forever. Thank you and We Will Miss You. #RedRaiderFamily— Davis Webb (@Davis_Webb5) August 13, 2020
Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the McVay Family. Tommy has been a part of the Dykes and Texas Tech Family for over 30 years. He’s one of the all time great Red Raiders and beloved by everyone that has worked with him. pic.twitter.com/8ePLxoPxFq— Sonny Dykes (@CoachDykesSMU) August 13, 2020
Deeply saddened with the news of Coach Tommy McVay. May you rest peacefully. You will be greatly missed.— Les Miles (@CoachLesMiles) August 14, 2020
Tommy McVay was a mentor to me during my time at Texas Tech. He was always smiling. He’s someone that was constantly uplifting those around him. He was always there with a positive attitude through the good times and bad. He will be missed. Prayers with his family & @TexasTechFB.— Dave Aranda (@CoachDaveAranda) August 14, 2020
Coach Tommy McVay always had infectious energy day in and day out. You couldn’t find someone more passionate about Texas Tech Football and his players than him. I will never forget the moment we all got to share in this picture. Rest in paradise Coach 🖤 pic.twitter.com/llTVxBT8B9— §teele 𓂀 (@terencesteele78) August 14, 2020
Rest in Heaven Tommy McVay!!! Thanks for being a GREAT friend!!! My family will never forget you. pic.twitter.com/RLAR35gafQ— Emmett Jones (@KU_EJones) August 14, 2020
My heart breaks for the McVay family and @TexasTechFB .... From my first day in Lubbock Tommy treated me and my family with class and respect!! He always had a smile on his face and looked for the positives in each and every person!! Rest in peace to the Silver Fox 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/T6SNcTrEcu— Darrin Chiaverini (@CoachChev6) August 13, 2020
God Bless Tommy McVay & his family🙏— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) August 14, 2020
You will be missed by all of us that have been a part of Texas Tech Football-@TexasTechFB
So sorry to hear of the passing of Tommy McVay. A great mentor and friend. His energy and passion were contagious. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all the Red Raiders past and present that he touched. RIP TMV! https://t.co/XKj4WD6PU2— Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) August 14, 2020
Been a friend for as long as I can remember.... so many memories with Tommy McVay. Always there to bring a smile when you needed it. Gonna miss him! Heaven got a GREAT one today pic.twitter.com/6n0V0O6Jnv— Tommy Mainord (@CoachMainordUNT) August 14, 2020
Prayers and thoughts for the family and friends of Tommy McVay. RIP https://t.co/0or8jz3VO5— David Wetzel (@coachdwetzel) August 14, 2020
Crushing news to hear about Coach McVay... was an amazing coach but even better man! Prayers to his family!🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/uzLS1NigpX— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) August 14, 2020