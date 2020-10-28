RedRaiderSports - Smith is commitment No. 11 for 2021

The Texas Tech coaching staff continued a hot streak on the recruiting trail last night when Wagoner (Okla.) defensive end Isaac Smith committed to the Red Raiders. What you need to know... ...Smith originally committed to Tulsa this past April ...the 6-foot-5, 235-pound prospect received an offer from Texas Tech two weeks ago ...he is commitment No. 11 in the 2021 recruiting class and the third high school defensive end commitment Relationship with TTU coaches: "Coach (Preston) Pehrson and Coach (Aaron) Burks reached out about three weeks ago and started talking with me. When we first talked, they were getting to know me and wanted to know more about me. They told me the coaches all liked my size, my length and how quickly I come off the ball. They both said the coaching staff at Tech really liked me and my potential. "From there, they introduced me to Coach (Paul) Randolph and Coach (Matt Wells), and then the coaches offered me a week later. The coaches were saying they needed a true defensive end and someone that can rush the passer. Coach Randolph mostly talked about me being a speed rusher off the end and an overall good defensive end for their defense."

Thoughts on Coach Randolph: "He is a really awesome guy, and we talk quite a bit. I call him whenever I want, and he talked with me and my family during this whole process. Coach Randolph even talked with my little brothers, and really my whole family and we all built a really good relationship in a short amount of time." Thoughts on Coach Wells: "I talked with him quite a bit too, and I was able to call him whenever I wanted or texted with him whenever. He would always respond and I cannot wait to play for him. Coach Wells and a lot of the staff are 'Okies' like me, guys originally from Oklahoma." Trip to Lubbock last weekend: "I came into town with my parents and went to the game this weekend. It was awesome, just coming into the city and seeing everythinng first hand. The people were all insanely nice and really great people. When we were coming onto campus and looking around, it just felt right. It was also a really good game to watch, we got the win and it was an all-around great time. "I actually met Behren (Morton) and Jack (Tucker) at halftime. We were all in the same section, but we were spread out. We talked for a little bit and really didn't talk about recruiting or football. I just met them and hung out for a little bit, got to know one another. "The next day, we went to drive around the campus and see everything. It just felt right dirving around the campus and the city. The campus is huge and it felt like a really cool place to be and somewhere that I could fit in."

Smith had a chance to meet QB commit Behren Morton and 2022 ILB target Kobie McKinzie (Matt Clare)