We caught up with Hutto (TX) quarterback Will Hammond as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2024. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from a Hutto Hippo to a Texas Tech Red Raider.

What was the most memorable moment of your HS career?

Advertisement

"My most memorable moment in my high school career was my first career start as a Freshman, my first drive, I went 2 plays, 2 completions 80 yards for a touchdown. It was seriously the coolest way to start my HS football career."

What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?

"My favorite part of the recruiting process was the camp setting, being able to compete and earn scholarships."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DT01NSVRURUQhIEkgYW0gdHJ1bHkgYmxlc3NlZCB0byBiZSBpbiB0 aGlzIHBvc2l0aW9uISBDbGFzcyBvZiAyMDI04oCZcyBsZXTigJlzIGdldCBp dCBnb2luZyEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L1dyZWNrRW0/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNX cmVja0VtPC9hPiDwn5S04pqr77iP8J+MtTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vSm9leU1jR3VpcmVUVFU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QEpvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1pLaXR0bGV5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBaS2l0dGxleTwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UVFVLaXJrQnJ5YW50 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUVFVLaXJrQnJ5YW50PC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NXaWx0Zm9uZzI0Nz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AU1dpbHRmb25nMjQ3PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NreXNUaGVMaW1pdFdSP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBTa3lzVGhlTGltaXRXUjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TdHVtcGZfQnJpYW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QFN0dW1wZl9CcmlhbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3kwazdL RHJPMEMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS95MGs3S0RyTzBDPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IFdpbGwgSGFtbW9uZCDwn4y1IChAV2lsbF9IYW1tb25kMTMpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vV2lsbF9IYW1tb25kMTMvc3RhdHVz LzE2MDI1MDE2OTQxNDI3MDE1NzA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVj ZW1iZXIgMTMsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?

"I didn’t have any crazy recruiting moments, I can imagine how crazy it would be for a guy taking his recruitment down to the wire however."

What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?

"The biggest reason I picked Texas Tech was because it’s in the state of Texas, that was the dream all along to stay in state."

What’s your favorite Tech uniform combination?

"My favorite Texas Tech uniform combination would be black/white pants with red jerseys. I’m pretty basic with uniforms but simple is best."

What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?

"On my number, I actually was asked by McGuire a week or two ago and he told me that for Freshman Quarterbacks always get a teen number, and gave me the option of 14 or 15. I couldn’t really decide but I chose 15 because I had wanted to wear 1 or 5 growing up. I didn’t realize until that evening that is what Mahomes wears so I may keep it forever."

Patrick Mahomes (Marca.com)

What are your goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career?

"My goal freshman season is to grow personally in the playbook, weight room, and classroom to set me up for the next few years. I may not play year one, so I think that if I can get ahead on those things that I will be successful down the road."

Who would win in a race between all of the 2024 Tech commits?

"That’s a good question, I think, either J’Koby or Micah would win in a race. We’ll have to see who’s faster in conditioning which really matters though."

Who is the funniest coach at Tech and do you have any stories with that coach?

"The funniest coach is Kenny Perry, it’s close between a lot of them but he just has a great time working with the staff in Lubbock and really knows how to keep the vibes fun with the guys."

If you didn't sign with Texas Tech, you would have signed with...

"I would have started playing golf or something."

Who are your favorite pro sports teams?

"I have no favorite pro team, or college teams until Texas Tech now."

What is your favorite movie or show?

"You know I don’t really watch very much TV, but watching a movie every once in awhile is nice."

What’s your favorite food or restaurant?

"Mighty Fine Burgers in Austin, it’s just a burger, fries, and shakes place and they have like 7 locations so the quality is just unmatched."

What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?