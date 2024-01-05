Signee Q&A with QB Will Hammond
We caught up with Hutto (TX) quarterback Will Hammond as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2024. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from a Hutto Hippo to a Texas Tech Red Raider.
What was the most memorable moment of your HS career?
"My most memorable moment in my high school career was my first career start as a Freshman, my first drive, I went 2 plays, 2 completions 80 yards for a touchdown. It was seriously the coolest way to start my HS football career."
What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?
"My favorite part of the recruiting process was the camp setting, being able to compete and earn scholarships."
What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?
"I didn’t have any crazy recruiting moments, I can imagine how crazy it would be for a guy taking his recruitment down to the wire however."
What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?
"The biggest reason I picked Texas Tech was because it’s in the state of Texas, that was the dream all along to stay in state."
What’s your favorite Tech uniform combination?
"My favorite Texas Tech uniform combination would be black/white pants with red jerseys. I’m pretty basic with uniforms but simple is best."
What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?
"On my number, I actually was asked by McGuire a week or two ago and he told me that for Freshman Quarterbacks always get a teen number, and gave me the option of 14 or 15. I couldn’t really decide but I chose 15 because I had wanted to wear 1 or 5 growing up. I didn’t realize until that evening that is what Mahomes wears so I may keep it forever."
What are your goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career?
"My goal freshman season is to grow personally in the playbook, weight room, and classroom to set me up for the next few years. I may not play year one, so I think that if I can get ahead on those things that I will be successful down the road."
Who would win in a race between all of the 2024 Tech commits?
"That’s a good question, I think, either J’Koby or Micah would win in a race. We’ll have to see who’s faster in conditioning which really matters though."
Who is the funniest coach at Tech and do you have any stories with that coach?
"The funniest coach is Kenny Perry, it’s close between a lot of them but he just has a great time working with the staff in Lubbock and really knows how to keep the vibes fun with the guys."
If you didn't sign with Texas Tech, you would have signed with...
"I would have started playing golf or something."
Who are your favorite pro sports teams?
"I have no favorite pro team, or college teams until Texas Tech now."
What is your favorite movie or show?
"You know I don’t really watch very much TV, but watching a movie every once in awhile is nice."
What’s your favorite food or restaurant?
"Mighty Fine Burgers in Austin, it’s just a burger, fries, and shakes place and they have like 7 locations so the quality is just unmatched."
What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?
"Nobody is going to work harder than us."