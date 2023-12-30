Holton Hendrix with OL coach Stephen Hamby

We caught up with Lubbock (TX) Cooper High School offensive tackle Holton Hendrix as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2024. We asked him for a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from a Cooper Pirate to a Texas Tech Red Raider.

Advertisement

What was the most memorable moment of your HS career?

"My most memorable moment of playing at Cooper was making it to the state semifinals in my sophomore year."

What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?

"When Coach (James) Blanchard texted me for the first time, I'll never forget that."

What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?

""I picked TTU because of the real relationships the coaches created with me."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMDAlIENPTU1JVFRFRCEhIFNUQVlJTkcgSE9NRS4gV1JFQ0sg4oCY RU0hISDwn5GG8J+PvOKdpO+4j/CflqQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9UZXhhc1RlY2hGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGV4 YXNUZWNoRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRm9v dGJhbGxMQ1A/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEZvb3RiYWxsTENQPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzgwNmhzc2NtZWRpYT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AODA2aHNzY21lZGlhPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RUVTI0Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AVFRVMjQ3PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vQUNmRnJw MmZZayI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FDZkZycDJmWWs8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgSG9sdG9uIEhlbmRyaXjwn4y1IChASGVuZHJpeEhvbHRvbikgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IZW5kcml4SG9sdG9uL3N0YXR1cy8x NTk2OTQ2NjU4Mjg1NDUzMzE0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVt YmVyIDI3LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

What's your favorite Tech uniform combination?

"I love the throwback jerseys Tech wore this year."

What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?

"If I could continue to wear number 70, it would mean a lot to me, but I'm okay with wearing anything."

What are your goals for your freshman season and overall in your Tech career?

"My biggest goal for my freshman year is to get as big and strong as possible to help Texas Tech win games faster."

Who would win in a race between all of the 2024 Tech commits?

"I would have to say, I'm dusting all my boys in an old-fashioned foot race! Ha ha, I would say probably Micah would win."

Who is the funniest coach at Tech and do you have any funny story with them?

"In my opinion, the funniest coach at Tech would be Coach Hamby because we just get each other well, and he makes me laugh."

If you didn't sign with Texas Tech, you would have signed with…

"If I hadn't signed with Tech, I probably would have signed with Kansas or Baylor."

Who are your favorite pro sports teams? (NFL, NBA, MLB, etc)

"The Cowboys are my favorite NFL team, and the Grizzlies are my favorite NBA team."

What is your favorite movie or show?

"My favorite movie is The Waterboy."

What's your favorite food or restaurant?

"Miguel's on campus is probably one of my favorite restaurants."

What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?