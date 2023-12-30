Signee Q&A with OT Holton Hendrix
We caught up with Lubbock (TX) Cooper High School offensive tackle Holton Hendrix as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2024. We asked him for a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from a Cooper Pirate to a Texas Tech Red Raider.
What was the most memorable moment of your HS career?
"My most memorable moment of playing at Cooper was making it to the state semifinals in my sophomore year."
What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?
"When Coach (James) Blanchard texted me for the first time, I'll never forget that."
What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?
""I picked TTU because of the real relationships the coaches created with me."
What's your favorite Tech uniform combination?
"I love the throwback jerseys Tech wore this year."
What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?
"If I could continue to wear number 70, it would mean a lot to me, but I'm okay with wearing anything."
What are your goals for your freshman season and overall in your Tech career?
"My biggest goal for my freshman year is to get as big and strong as possible to help Texas Tech win games faster."
Who would win in a race between all of the 2024 Tech commits?
"I would have to say, I'm dusting all my boys in an old-fashioned foot race! Ha ha, I would say probably Micah would win."
Who is the funniest coach at Tech and do you have any funny story with them?
"In my opinion, the funniest coach at Tech would be Coach Hamby because we just get each other well, and he makes me laugh."
If you didn't sign with Texas Tech, you would have signed with…
"If I hadn't signed with Tech, I probably would have signed with Kansas or Baylor."
Who are your favorite pro sports teams? (NFL, NBA, MLB, etc)
"The Cowboys are my favorite NFL team, and the Grizzlies are my favorite NBA team."
What is your favorite movie or show?
"My favorite movie is The Waterboy."
What's your favorite food or restaurant?
"Miguel's on campus is probably one of my favorite restaurants."
What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?
"The last thing I want to tell Tech fans is to get ready because this class is coming in with a lot of aggression and fire. We want to win badly, and we're going to prove to the Big 12 that we can change the culture of this program."