Jackson Hildebrand with OL coach Stephen Hamby

We caught up with San Antonio (TX) Alamo Heights offensive lineman Jackson Hildebrand as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2024. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from an Alamo Heights Mule to a Texas Tech Red Raider.

Advertisement

What was the most memorable moment of your HS career?

"I'd probably have to say playing in the Alamodome. Yeah, that was pretty cool. Getting a win with my teammates, celebrating after. That was pretty cool."

What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?

"Definitely taking visits to other schools, checking them all out."

What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?

"I remember coach McGuire's key line that pushed me over the edge was 'Big People Beat Up Little People' so that would be mine"

What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?

"The coaches, the culture. Just the people there. They all are super cool."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMDAlIENPTU1JVFRFRCEhIFdSRUNLIOKAmEVNISHwn4y1PGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Kb2V5TWNHdWlyZVRUVT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASm9leU1jR3VpcmVUVFU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hIYW1ieT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hIYW1ieTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9qa2J0amNfNTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGprYnRqY181 MzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jb2FjaHJpdHRp bWFubj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY29hY2hyaXR0aW1hbm48L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hfTmVyaW8/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoX05lcmlvPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FobXVsZXNmb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYWhtdWxlc2Zvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vM21kTUJiUG56YyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzNtZE1CYlBu emM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmFja3NvbiBIaWxkZWJyYW5kIChAamhpbGR5 NjMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamhpbGR5NjMvc3Rh dHVzLzE2ODg2MjUzNjg2MjQ2NzY4NjQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QXVndXN0IDcsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

What’s your favorite Tech uniform combination?

"Maybe all-whites? They're pretty cool. The all-red is also really cool, I like that."

What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?

"Probably #63 because that was my dads college number."

What are your goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career?

"For my freshman season, get stronger, bigger, build myself up on the depth chart. The goal for me at the end is to of course start and get All-Conference."

Who would win in a race between all of the 2024 Tech commits?

"Like a running race? Ohhh...I don't know about that. I'd probably say Micah (Hudson) but I don't know how much quickness everyone has. As an offensive lineman I don't really get into that stuff."

Who is the funniest coach at Tech and do you have any stories with that coach?

"I like coach (Stephen) Hamby. I've known him for a while, he went to my high school. He's said some funny stuff before that I don't really remember but yeah."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Tb21lb25lIHRvbGQgbWUsIOKAnEJpZyBQZW9wbGUgQmVhdCB1cCBM aXR0bGUgcGVvcGxl4oCdIEZpcmVkIHVwIHRvIGdldCB0byB3b3JrIHdpdGgg dGhpcyBCaWcgQm95IENsYXNzLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTUZK bG5DTmJnbCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01GSmxuQ05iZ2w8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgU3RlcGhlbiBIYW1ieSDwn4y1IChAQ29hY2hIYW1ieSkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEhhbWJ5L3N0YXR1cy8xNzM3 NTQ5NjIyNjQwMjkyMTU4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVy IDIwLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

If you didn't sign with Texas Tech, you would have signed with...

"Probably either Air Force or Houston."

Who are your favorite pro sports teams?

"The Cowboys for sure. Oh yeah."

What is your favorite movie or show?

"My favorite movie has to be The Blind Side. 100%."

What’s your favorite food or restaurant?

"My favorite food has to be like a good old, big ribeye. Probably some mashed potatoes with that."

What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?