Signee Q&A with OL Jackson Hildebrand
We caught up with San Antonio (TX) Alamo Heights offensive lineman Jackson Hildebrand as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2024. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from an Alamo Heights Mule to a Texas Tech Red Raider.
What was the most memorable moment of your HS career?
"I'd probably have to say playing in the Alamodome. Yeah, that was pretty cool. Getting a win with my teammates, celebrating after. That was pretty cool."
What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?
"Definitely taking visits to other schools, checking them all out."
What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?
"I remember coach McGuire's key line that pushed me over the edge was 'Big People Beat Up Little People' so that would be mine"
What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?
"The coaches, the culture. Just the people there. They all are super cool."
What’s your favorite Tech uniform combination?
"Maybe all-whites? They're pretty cool. The all-red is also really cool, I like that."
What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?
"Probably #63 because that was my dads college number."
What are your goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career?
"For my freshman season, get stronger, bigger, build myself up on the depth chart. The goal for me at the end is to of course start and get All-Conference."
Who would win in a race between all of the 2024 Tech commits?
"Like a running race? Ohhh...I don't know about that. I'd probably say Micah (Hudson) but I don't know how much quickness everyone has. As an offensive lineman I don't really get into that stuff."
Who is the funniest coach at Tech and do you have any stories with that coach?
"I like coach (Stephen) Hamby. I've known him for a while, he went to my high school. He's said some funny stuff before that I don't really remember but yeah."
If you didn't sign with Texas Tech, you would have signed with...
"Probably either Air Force or Houston."
Who are your favorite pro sports teams?
"The Cowboys for sure. Oh yeah."
What is your favorite movie or show?
"My favorite movie has to be The Blind Side. 100%."
What’s your favorite food or restaurant?
"My favorite food has to be like a good old, big ribeye. Probably some mashed potatoes with that."
What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?
"We're doing something awesome. We're gonna be a top-tier team and we're gonna make this program on the rise, one of the best in the nation."