Signee Q&A with DL Syncere Massey

Syncere Massey with DL coach Zarnell Fitch

We caught up with Cedar Hill (TX) defensive lineman Syncere Massey as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2022. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from a Cedar Hill Longhorn to a Texas Tech Red Raider.

What was the most memorable moment of your HS career?

"Aledo game because that's the game that put me on the map."

What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?

"Talking with different varieties of coaches."

What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?

"I can't really remember anything (too crazy)."

What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?

"Coach McGuire and the coaching staff he was bringing in, Harvey (Dyson) & JP (Jalon Peoples). And it was close to home."

What’s your favorite Tech uniform combination?

"Crispy white."

What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?

"#90, it looks good on me and I've been wearing that number since my freshman year."

What are your goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career?

"My goal is to learn the whole playbook, get bigger, stronger and faster. My other goal is either to start but if redshirting is an option I'm cool with that."

What is your current height and weight?

"6-foot-5, 325 pounds."

Who is your favorite football player and why?

"Demarcus Lawrence because he wears #90 and he is a goat."

You can have dinner with anyone, dead or alive, and ask them any questions you might have. Who would you pick?

"My granny that passed when I was in elementary school. I wouldn’t ask her a question but I would tell her that I’m playing D1 ball and I'm gonna take care of the family."

You get 1 song to play when you’re running out of the tunnel. What song do you pick?

"J. Cole - applying . pressure"

What is your favorite movie?

"Menace II Society"

Do you have any NIL deals? If not, what is your dream company to get a deal from?

"Oreos & Canes."

What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?