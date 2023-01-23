The Next Level Athlete Texas Top 100 Showcase in Dallas earlier in January allowed several prospects to make a name for themselves and get on the recruiting map.

One prospect who already held a couple offers - one from Texas Tech - going in was Sachse outside linebacker Cheta Ofili.

RedRaiderSports was on hand for the camp and we were able to catch up with the 6-foot-4, 215 pound Ofili for the latest in his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Ofili holds offers from Stephen F. Austin and Texas Tech to date

... As a junior Ofili was a 2nd Team All-District selection

... Ofili also runs track, where he competes in the 100 meters, 200 meters and 4x200 relay. His personal records are 12.02 in the 100 meter and 24.63 in the 200 meter per athletic.net

Thoughts on the camp: "It was pretty good. It was good competition, everything was good about today I'm not gonna lie."

Overall recruitment: "I mean, it's a blessing to be honest. First of all I had my SFA offer before I even played a varsity game. My Texas Tech offer came after my junior season, where I balled out and it went from there."

Tech coaches: "I keep in contact with coach (James) Lockhart, coach (C.J) Ah You, and the defensive coordinator (Tim DeRuyter).

(They offered) mostly because of my talent, that's what they said. My first step they said was pretty good too. It's been a blessing."