2025 Bryan (TX) Rudder athlete Jaquise Martin was invited to visit Texas Tech over the weekend. He posted his excitement for the visit on his Twitter page with a GIF of Patrick Mahomes. Seeing a Red Raider spring practice was cool enough, what he didn't know is that he'd be leaving town with a scholarship offer, his first.

Perhaps it should have been more obvious though. Martin is both a productive football player and he has an excellent track & field background, which puts him squarely on the radar for this Texas Tech staff.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Martin for his reaction to the offer + more.

What you need to know...

... Martin is a Texas Tech legacy. His mother, Tilmila Martin, played basketball for the Lady Raiders for the 2008/09 and 2009/10 seasons and graduated from Texas Tech.

... As a sophomore Martin put up 950 total yards while playing multiple positions. He rushed for 219 yards, threw for 156 and also caught 40 passes for 575 yards. In total he accounted for 10 touchdowns.

... Following the season Martin was named District 10-5A DII 1st Team All-District and was also the 10-5A DII Newcomer of the Year.

... Martin also plays basketball along with his accomplishments in track & field. Earlier this spring at the Bluebonnet Relays he ran a personal record 11.34 100 meter dash, and he set a school record at the District 21 Championships a couple weeks later with a Long Jump of 22 feet, 6.5 inches.

What he got to see on his unofficial visit: "I got to see all the facilities and freshman apartments. In addition I sat in team, special teams and receiver meetings. I attended practice and took pictures in the team uniform of my choice.

I enjoyed watching the team practice and seeing how the offense operates."

Connecting with the staff: "(I connected with) coach McGuire, coach Blanchard and coach Bookbinder. Considering I am a class of 2025, all contact is done through my mom. Our relationship is good and building."