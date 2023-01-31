Rivals100 WR Kaliq Lockett excited about in-state offer from TTU
New Texas Tech wide receivers coach Justin "Juice" Johnson has acclimated quickly to his new digs, honing in on one of the top prospects in the 2025 class.
Sachse wide receiver Kaliq Lockett announced an offer from Johnson and the Red Raiders last week, his first in-state Power 5 offer.
With the offer Texas Tech sits in a good spot early on for the Rivals 88th ranked overall player in 2025.
What you need to know...
... Lockett now holds a total of 5 offers. Along with Texas Tech he has also picked up Northern Arizona, SMU, UTSA and Utah.
... As a sophomore Lockett put up 30 catches for 502 yards and 6 touchdowns. Following the season he was named 1st Team All-District.
... Locket also runs track, where he ran a personal record 11.54 100 meter as a freshman. He also had a 20-foot, 11.5 inch Long Jump and 43-foot, 3.75 inch Triple Jump per his athletic.net profile.
How the offer came together: "Me and coach (Juice) Johnson, we've been talking since he was at Baylor. Me and him had a pretty good relationship at that point. Being at school, my coach told me to call coach Johnson. Me and him had a great conversation and he decided to extend me the offer.
I haven't had the chance to talk to coach (Joey) McGuire yet, but my coaches know coach McGuire so I think that I'll get in touch with coach McGuire too as well."
Reaction to offer: "Man, I was pumped. Growing up in Texas, everybody talks about TCU, Texas, Texas Tech. You know what I'm saying? Texas Tech will pretty much be in my top schools of interest going into college, too."
Upcoming visit plans: "Oh yes, I plan on going (to Tech) with my teammate Cheta Ofili for Junior Day on March 4th."
Other schools standing out: Along with his offers noted earlier, Lockett has also been on multiple visits to schools showing interest such as Texas and Notre Dame.
On Utah: "I've been keeping up with Utah ever since I got offered from there. Watching their game vs USC, Oregon, all those. Seeing them win the Pac 12, it's crazy. The coach that offered me at Utah is no longer there, he's at USC."
On Texas: "I love UT, I love the coaches there. I love coach (Tashard) Choice, coach (Jeff) Banks, coach Sark (Steve Sarkisian), all of them. That's probably one of the schools that's shown the most interest so far in my recruitment."
On Notre Dame: "Yes, I also met coach (Chansi) Stuckey at a Baylor game I went to whenever they gave me the invite. It was also versus Texas Tech. I went there last year, close game, but Baylor ended up coming out with the win. I got a chance to talk to coach Stuckey last year. So yeah, Notre Dame has been in the loop a little bit too."
Connections to Texas Tech: "Yeah, I know a few people who go there but they're not in the football program."
What's important to him in a school: "One thing is that if I can get the proper education. My parents, they're gonna look for the education. Another thing is the fans, the coaches, just the environment where the college town is. And it can't be too far from home."
Other sports: "Yes, track. I plan on running the 200 meter, the 400 meter, and I don't know about the triple or long jump yet."