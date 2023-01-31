New Texas Tech wide receivers coach Justin "Juice" Johnson has acclimated quickly to his new digs, honing in on one of the top prospects in the 2025 class.

Sachse wide receiver Kaliq Lockett announced an offer from Johnson and the Red Raiders last week, his first in-state Power 5 offer.

With the offer Texas Tech sits in a good spot early on for the Rivals 88th ranked overall player in 2025.

What you need to know...

... Lockett now holds a total of 5 offers. Along with Texas Tech he has also picked up Northern Arizona, SMU, UTSA and Utah.

... As a sophomore Lockett put up 30 catches for 502 yards and 6 touchdowns. Following the season he was named 1st Team All-District.

... Locket also runs track, where he ran a personal record 11.54 100 meter as a freshman. He also had a 20-foot, 11.5 inch Long Jump and 43-foot, 3.75 inch Triple Jump per his athletic.net profile.

How the offer came together: "Me and coach (Juice) Johnson, we've been talking since he was at Baylor. Me and him had a pretty good relationship at that point. Being at school, my coach told me to call coach Johnson. Me and him had a great conversation and he decided to extend me the offer.

I haven't had the chance to talk to coach (Joey) McGuire yet, but my coaches know coach McGuire so I think that I'll get in touch with coach McGuire too as well."

Reaction to offer: "Man, I was pumped. Growing up in Texas, everybody talks about TCU, Texas, Texas Tech. You know what I'm saying? Texas Tech will pretty much be in my top schools of interest going into college, too."