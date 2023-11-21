After a three-game home stretch opened the 2023-24 season for Texas Tech basketball, the Red Raiders are set to embark on a journey to the Bahamas to take part in the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. Tech was victorious in its first three games of the season, defeating Texas A&M-Commerce, San Jose State and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and will now see its best opponent of the season, Villanova.

The first games of the Grant McCasland era were highlighted by the Red Raiders having three different leading scorers in each contest. Though they have not been the most stylish wins, the Red Raiders were able to grind out victories against each of their challengers. As of Tuesday morning, Tech’s three previous opponents ranked No. 286, 122 and 252, respectively, in KenPom.com rankings. The duel against Villanova Wednesday will provide the Red Raiders with their first true test of the season against a high-major opponent- the Wildcats stand at No. 25 in KenPom and were picked to finish fourth in the Big East preseason poll.

“You look across college basketball right now, it’s wild, there’s not a night that there’s someone not getting upset,” McCasland said Tuesday in a Zoom press conference. “... I think as we grow as a team, the more we embrace every possession matters, and how you compete for every possession, I think is really important. You get into a tournament like this, you’re playing against a team like Villanova, we’ve played against other teams already, where we’ve learned, I think we’ve grown and seen this is, we’ve got a long way to go.

“... I do know Villanova will defend you. I watched them improve after a loss to Penn. They lost to Penn and then you could tell there was a sense of urgency in regard to how they were going to improve.”



