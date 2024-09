Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) speaks with media after the win over the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Denny Medley-Imagn Images)

Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season has come and gone, with several former Red Raiders making an impact. We take a look at how Texas Tech alumni performed this week.

Taylor-Demerson played 21 special teams snaps in his NFL debut, though he did not appear on defense nor record any stats. The Cardinals lost 34-28 at Buffalo.

Washington played 18 defensive and 6 special teams snaps in the Ravens' 27-20 loss at Kansas City. He was credited with 1 tackle and 2 pressures in the game.

Steele played all 63 offensive snaps in the Cowboys' 33-17 win at Cleveland. His finished with a PFF grade of 67.9, good for fourth on the Dallas offense.

Cole played 11 defensive and 1 special teams snap in his NFL debut, though he did not record a stat in the Jaguars' 20-17 loss at Miami.

Cupp is on the Chiefs practice squad though he was not elevated for Kansas City's week one game.

Mahomes finished 20/28 for 291 yards, 1 passing touchdown and 1 interception in the Chiefs 27-20 win over Baltimore. He also added 3 rushing yards.

Wilson played 6 defensive and 2 special teams snaps in the Raiders 22-10 loss @ the Los Angeles Chargers. He did not record a stat and left the game early due to a knee sprain.

Brooks played 53 defensive and 3 special teams snaps in the Dolphins 20-17 win vs Jacksonville. He was credited with 4 tackles in the game.

Ezukanma is on the Dolphins practice squad though he was not elevated for Miami's week one game.

Eguavoen, who was signed to the active roster before the game, did not record a stat in the Jets 32-19 loss at San Francisco.

Clark is on injured reserve and did not play in the Eagles 34-29 win vs Green Bay.

Spencer is on the Titans practice squad though he was not elevated for Tennessee's week one game.

Owens played 16 special teams snaps in his NFL debut, though he did not record a stat in the Commanders' 37-20 loss at Tampa Bay.