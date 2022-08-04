Q&A: DB trainer Christian White, aka Coach Flight

Mansfield Timberview DB and Texas Tech commitment Jordan Sanford

Christian White, aka Coach Flight, is one of the top Defensive Back trainers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. White is a brand ambassador for Under Armour Football, a current member of the UA All America bowl selection committee, and the creator/head coach of Texas Flex 7v7. Coach Flight has trained multiple college and NFL athletes, so you could say he knows a thing or two about defensive back play. Texas Tech's newest commitment, Mansfield Timberview safety Jordan Sanford, has trained with Coach Flight since his sophomore year of high school. RedRaiderSports reached out to Coach Flight to get his thoughts on Sanford and how he can help the Texas Tech defense.

When did you start working with Jordan?

Coach Flight: "We started working together towards the end of his sophomore year. All of the kids know each other, so he knew some guys who were already working with me and came out to learn. Jordan came in playing mostly quarterback, but he came in with an open mind and was willing to learn, grow as a defensive back. "Eventually he told me that his skill set would be better fit to play defensive back. His speed, agility and overall power lends well to the safety or corner positions."

As his trainer, what makes Jordan stand out as a defensive back?

Coach Flight: "Really his speed and attention to detail. Jordan is willing to learn, if I correct him, then he keeps an open mind and takes coaching. He just fixes it before the end of our workout with no push back. "Jordan is versatile, he can play safety or corner at the next level. He runs a legitimate 10.5 second 100m, so I believe with his speed that he can earn early playing time. I usually tell my guys to study the Nickel position, because college coaches are always looking for someone to fill that role."

So much has changed in the college recruiting world over the past few years, and it seems like college coaches talking with trainers is now a normal thing - how much have you interacted with the Texas Tech coaching staff?

Coach Flight: "Yes, it is funny because the game is changing in that regard. I spend a lot of time with these kids, sometimes from a very young age before the recruiting attention starts. I actually just got off the phone with James Blanchard and we were catching up, talking players and talking recruiting. "It is necessary that college coaches interact with everyone in a recruit's circle or football world, including the trainers. It is important that coaches are doing it the right way, keeping things about the kid and not about the program they are paid to recruit or coach for."

