RedRaiderSports - Post athlete Zach Courtney hearing from TTU

RedRaiderSports was on hand for the Under Armour All-America camp on Sunday at Arlington Martin high school, where several of the top recruits in the nation came to get tested in various drills and compete.

Not too many Power 5 athletes come out of Post HS, which lies about a 45 minute drive southeast of Jones AT&T Stadium, but tight end/defensive end Zach Courtney could be the exception to the rule.

Courtney has picked up three offers so far, including one from the Pac-12 in Colorado.

What you need to know...

... Courtney picked up his first offer - from Fresno State - back in November. He has since added Colorado and Northern Arizona to his offer list along with interest from several different programs

... Per his MaxPreps page, Courtney caught nine passes for 103 yards and three touchdowns on offense this past season

... On defense, he added 82 tackles, 17 tackles-for-loss and five sacks

... Courtney helped lead his Antelopes to a 15-1 record as a junior

Thoughts on the camp: "It was really good, the corners were really good. I just gotta work harder and get better."

Height and weight: "6-foot-6, 235 pounds."