2024 Oak Cliff Faith Family point guard Jazz Henderson Jr made some waves over the weekend when he announced his commitment to Texas Tech as a preferred walk-on.

The District 12-4A Offensive Player Of The Year as a senior, Henderson Jr becomes the first high school recruit to commit to Texas Tech in the 2024 class.

Henderson Jr. got to visit Texas Tech in early February for the Red Raiders 66-59 win over UCF, and says that visit went a long way in his decision.

"Honestly I felt like it was just the environment. I came down for an unofficial visit to watch (Texas Tech) play UCF and the fans are crazy, the arena was rocking, you know? It felt good. The players were embracing, when I went in the locker room and spoke to everybody. It was nice, it was cool, it was fun.

And the coaching staff and what they have planned and things like that. I can tell the enthusiasm and the accretion that coach McCasland plays with, that's something that came from my high school coach that I can like relate to. Especially with my coach how much he wants to win, I can see that in McCasland's eyes. Just watching him coach and even the team, I can just see how they play and how they move and how aggressive they are and things like that. How serious they are about winning basketball games and I'm very much attracted to that and winning myself."

While Henderson Jr. took notice of Head Coach Grant McCasland's coaching style, he's also developed a strong relationship with General Manager Kellen Buffington going back several years.

"I was moreso communicating with coach Buff. Coach Buffington, I've known him for a little bit but it was great. I let him know what I was gonna do and he told coach McCasland and he was just like 'lets work!' and things of that nature. He just told me to come in ready to work and that's all I'm attracted to like I said.

I've been knowing coach Buff since I was younger, since I was a kid. I've played in all his tournaments, things like that. Our relationship is pretty strong. I feel like he's someone I know I can trust. Listening to him and listening to how he's talking about coach McCasland and the other coaches on the staff, I feel like I can trust him. His word is good with me."